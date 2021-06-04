Important Temporary Closure in Beijing Announced

Tiananmen Square will temporarily close to the public from June 23 until July 1. The announcement was made via the Tiananmen Management Committee of the Beijing Municipal Government.

Tiananmen will re-open on July 2.

Screengrab via The People's Government of Beijing Municipality-Tiananmen Management Committee



Since May 25, preparations have been ongoing within the square and in surrounding areas to mark the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China.

A series of activities to mark the anniversary have already gotten underway across China, including school classes about the history of the party, official meetings, cultural performances and more.

[Cover image via Pixabay]

