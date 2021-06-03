​Guangzhou Records 15 New Local COVID-19 Cases

This morning, the Guangzhou Municipal Health Commission said that 11 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, including four cases previously identified as asymptomatic, were registered on Wednesday.

Five local asymptomatic carriers were also discovered yesterday.

All confirmed and asymptomatic cases were detected in Guangzhou’s Liwan district.

The health commission listed several markets, restaurants and a salon located in Liwan where the patients had recently visited.

The only two locations outside of Liwan where infected individuals visited are a mahjong and card hall in Yuexiu, called 雀冠棋牌室, and a village area in Panyu (石碁镇低涌村苗木场).

The confirmed cases range from 3 to 81 years old.

Thursday morning’s COVID-19 update by the city health commission had no mention of confirmed or suspected cases in Tianhe district.



May 31 marks the highest number of locally transmitted COVID-19 cases since February 1, 2021. Image compiled by That’s

Two imported COVID-19 cases and five asymptomatic carriers returning from overseas were also reported in Guangzhou. All seven individuals are Chinese nationals returning from Tanzania, Myanmar, Canada, Malaysia and UAE.

Guangdong’s Party Chief Li Xi called on relevant departments in Guangzhou for “more resolute, decisive, strict and rapid measures” to be put in place during this “critical juncture,” as cited by China Daily.

Anyone with an internet connection in Guangzhou has likely come across fake reports of the ongoing COVID-19 situation.

Guangzhou police denied a rumor that two foreign COVID-19 patients left a designated hospital in Baiyun on Thursday. Two individuals suspected of spreading the rumor have been detained by police.

Some Guangzhou residents may have noticed their health code change from green to yellow in recent days.

GRT Radio reported that the change is an automatic system response for residents in risk areas who have not received nucleic acid testing. To return to a green health code, residents will need to receive two nucleic acid tests 72 hours apart – and obviously, yield negative results.

[Cover image via @三峡挑夫孔建民/Weibo]