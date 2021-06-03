Experience the Unexplored Side of Yunnan and Chengdu

Get off the beaten path and explore a new side of both Yunnan and Chengdu at McGallery properties!

Mi'le, Yunnan Province

Dali? Lijiang? They've been done before. Get off the beaten path in Yunnan with a trip to Mi'le, a city in Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture, around a two-hour drive southwest of Kunming. Steeped in Hani and Yi minority culture, Mi'le and its surroundings are the perfect place to explore another side of Yunnan. Both cultural and outdoorsy experiences abound! Wander Mi'le Temple, the temple complex honoring the Maitreya Buddha for which the city is named, or explore Shilin Stone Forest, a UNESCO World Heritage-listed geopark with incredible karst limestone scenery.

Stay in style in Mi'le at Dongfengyun Hotel Mi'le - MGallery, a boutique hotel nestled in Dongfengyun Art Village. Both the hotel and the art village boast a unique architectural style, with cone-shaped structures built out of locally-fired red bricks. The hotel has two bars and two restaurants, and there is also a vineyard nearby.

Chengdu, Sichuan Province

With its laid-back atmosphere, many cultural attractions and tongue-tingling spicy food (it's Mainland China's only UNESCO City of Gastronomy), Chengdu is one of our favorite destinations at any time of the year. However, the city center is likely to be packed during the holiday, so how can you visit and still get away from it all?

The answer is: choose a spot in one of the city's surrounding suburbs where you'll have easy access to countryside hikes (and still all that delicious food). For example, Jintang District to the east of Chengdu is home to the newly-opened Ocean Spring Resort Chengdu - MGallery, which is located on White Horse Spring, a natural hot spring with waters packed with beneficial trace elements. If you can tear yourself away from the 21 hot spring pools, central Chengdu is still just a 45-minute drive away.

Scan the QR code or click here to become an ALL member to discover more benefits!

[All images provided by McGallery]

