Woman Finds Live Maggots on McDonald's Burger in China

No one really has high expectations when ordering from McDonald’s, right? But surely, one should not find live creatures on their burger.

On May 29, a woman in North China’s Shanxi province claimed that she found multiple maggots on a McSpicy Chicken Fillet Burger after ordering a set meal for her kids.

The woman, surnamed Yang, said she discovered the maggots halfway through their meal.

In a phone interview with Sohu Qianliyan, Yang said she ordered the meal over the weekend, but didn’t see the delivery at the time it arrived. She added that her kids ate some of the meal but didn’t want to eat the remaining burgers since they were cold. At that time, Yang opened the box and discovered maggots all over the packaging and burger bun.

McDonald’s responded to the incident, saying that the customer let the food sit for multiple hours before opening the box. A representative said that “under normal circumstances, these insects shouldn’t appear.” (That’s reassuring.)

Yang contacted relevant local authorities, and an investigation is underway.

The story was trending on Weibo on Monday, with 480 million views. People were torn over what to believe, with one user posting, “Since she didn’t inspect the food upon arrival, it’s hard to know what the truth is.”

Another Weibo user went to bat for the Western fast-food chain, writing, “The bread is baked in a toaster, and the meat is cooked in oil. You’re telling me there were live bugs? It’s best not to be a racketeer. I don’t eat McDonald’s anymore, but I don’t think it’s right.”

This isn’t the first time McDonald’s and maggots have shared the same headline. In 2017, a Shenzhen family was disturbed to find live maggots wriggling around on their food tray in Longhua New District.

While it’s a longshot, these food safety incidents may be attributed to the lacking presence of Ronald McDonald in China.

Back in 2016, Guangzhou chengguan rolled up at a McDonald’s location and dragged the clown statue away. To this day, we still don’t know where Ronnie is holed up.

