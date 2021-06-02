We're Hiring! Work, Eat, Play in Sunny Sanya

Life is short, so why not work by the beach? We’re not joking.

Here are a few shots we've taken recently as we typed up articles, held meetings and answered questions about our products.

That’s Sanya is quickly expanding, so we need the right people to help chase the dream that China has for this lovely city.



If you have or you'd like to build a network in Sanya as it becomes a bustling business center and free trade port, this is the perfect opportunity for you.



We are looking to fill positions in sales, marketing, office administration, writing and photography.

Applicants for sales, marketing and office administration should be fluent in Chinese.



Writing applicants should have strong written English skills and writing samples.



Photography applicants should be based in Hainan or frequently make trips to the island.



Not in Sanya? No problem. Successful applicants for sales, marketing and office administration will be eligible for relocation packages.



All applicants should be people-oriented, outgoing and flexible. These positions require self-motivated drive and analytical skills.



Interested applicants should send their CV or a request for more information to vanessajencks@thatsmags.com.

[Images via Vanessa Jencks/That’s]

