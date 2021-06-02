Guangzhou Announces 2 New High-Risk COVID-19 Areas

Just after midnight on June 2, Guangzhou health authorities raised the COVID-19 risk level of neighborhoods in Liwan, Panyu and Haizhu districts.

Liwan’s Baihe Dong Jie and Zhongnan Jie were upgraded from medium-risk to high-risk, starting Wednesday, June 2.

In Panyu district, Jinxiu Peninsula’s East Block (Bldg 16, 17 and 18) on Luopu Jie is now classified as a medium-risk area.

In Haizhu, Building A, B and C of Hai Tang Ge in Nanzhou Ming Yuan on Rui Bao Jie has been altered from low-risk to a medium-risk area.

In late February, the COVID-19 threat level was low on the Chinese mainland, with no medium- and high-risk areas for COVID-19, according to Xinhua. Since then, we’ve seen COVID-19 flare-ups in Liaoning, Anhui and now Guangdong.



On Wednesday morning, Guangdong authorities reported 10 confirmed COVID-19 cases – seven in Guangzhou and three in Foshan. All cases were previously asymptomatic carriers.

Seven new local asymptomatic cases were also reported – five from Guangzhou and two from Shenzhen.

Three new imported cases were confirmed in Guangdong province on Wednesday. Two of the individuals arrived in Guangzhou from Cambodia and Liberia. Another case was reported in Foshan of an individual traveling from the Philippines.

Two imported asymptomatic cases were reported in Shenzhen and Jiangmen. The travelers arrived from India and UAE, respectively.

The nationalities of the five total imported cases were not disclosed.

On May 31, the US Consulate General in Guangzhou released a health alert reminding US citizens living or traveling to Guangzhou to “comply with local authorities’ COVID-19 prevention procedures and to maintain caution when traveling.”

Across Guangzhou, many indoor facilities have been adopting tighter epidemic and prevention control measures.

In Baiyun and Tianhe districts, fitness gyms have temporarily suspended operations or require gym-goers to book a time to workout to limit capacity, according to multiple city residents.

Some restaurants in higher-risk areas have also suspended dine-in services while the citywide outbreak is brought under control.

One restaurateur who recently opened a new burger shop in Haizhu informed That’s that he has been asked to temporarily halt indoor dining.

We’d advise calling F&B venues ahead of time in case they have suspended dine-in services.

