  1. home
  2. Articles

Guangzhou Adds 11 New Locally Transmitted COVID-19 Cases

By That's Guangzhou, June 1, 2021

0 0

Eleven new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Guangzhou were reported on Monday. Two local asymptomatic carriers were also reported by the provincial health commission.

So far, more than 13 million vaccine doses have been given to Guangzhou residents, according to a press conference held by the National Health Commission yesterday afternoon.

GRT Radio reported that more than three million people have received two doses.

With the recent case cluster in Guangzhou and neighboring cities – which China’s Center for Disease Control said are all related to imported cases, the provincial capital has undergone widespread nucleic acid testing. So far, three million people have been tested, with 11 testing positive for COVID-19, as cited by GRT Radio.

READ MORE: You May Need a Negative Nucleic Acid Test to Leave Guangzhou

In Guangzhou, 38 key areas have been cordoned off for quarantine. With many nucleic acid testing sites set up amid summer heat and heavy rains, Nanfang Daily has set up a donation drive for people to participate. 

gz-rain.jpgHeavy rains on Tuesday while lining up for a nucleic acid test in Guangzhou. Screengrab via Weibo

The drive calls for donations of ice, drinks, tents, fans and other materials to prevent heatstroke. (Scan the QR code on the poster below to participate.)

donation.jpeg
Image via @南方日报/Weibo

A one-shot COVID-19 vaccine, produced by CanSino Bio in collaboration with the Military Medical Sciences Institute of Biotechnology, will be distributed to critical areas in Guangdong province in the coming days. One hundred thousand doses of the one-timer arrived in Panyu district yesterday at the Guangdong Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

The vaccine, which only requires one dose, is said to have an efficacy rate of 68.83% and provides a protective rate of 95.47% against severe COVID-19 cases.

While this one-dose doozy is an exciting development, yesterday’s press conference by the NHC noted that reservations and walk-in vaccine services have been suspended across the provincial capital. The suspension is temporary and aimed at limiting the gathering of people.

READ MORE: Guangzhou Reports 18 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

[Cover image via @西瓜芒果母婴团购 /Weibo]

Covid-19 Guangzhou Coronavirus

more news

You May Need a Negative Nucleic Acid Test to Leave Guangzhou

You May Need a Negative Nucleic Acid Test to Leave Guangzhou

Visit the Suikang (穗康) Mini-Program to schedule an appointment at a nearby hospital or clinic.

Guangzhou Reports 18 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

Guangzhou Reports 18 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

On Monday, the Guangzhou Municipal Health Commission reported four new domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases.

Guangzhou Reports New Asymptomatic COVID-19 Cases, More Medium-Risk Areas

Guangzhou Reports New Asymptomatic COVID-19 Cases, More Medium-Risk Areas

It’s been a hectic week in Guangzhou and neighboring cities as a cluster of coronavirus cases has emerged.

Paulinho to Leave Chinese Super League Powerhouse Guangzhou FC

The news comes following former teammate and Brazilian striker Anderson Talisca signing with Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr.

Guangzhou Reports 2 New Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

On Wednesday, Guangzhou health authorities reported two new confirmed COVID-19 cases and one asymptomatic case.

China Has Administered 400 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses

China's NHC reported that more than 406.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered.

China to Build Separation Line on Mt. Everest to Prevent COVID-19

Tibetan guides have been sent up Mt. Everest ahead of a Chinese team in order to prevent contact with climbers ascending from Nepal amid rising COVID-19 cases.

Javen Zheng on Guangzhou's Startup Community

We reached out to Javen Zheng to learn more about Guangzhou's startup community and his role with Startup Grind.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Explainer: Everything You Need to Know About Children's Day in China

Justin Bieber and Others Celebs Cut from 'Friends' Reunion in China

POLL: China Adopts New Three-Child Policy

Guangzhou Reports New Asymptomatic COVID-19 Cases, More Medium-Risk Areas

Guangzhou Reports 18 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Sanya Community Tells Us What They Wish They Had Known as a Kid

Sanya Community Tells Us What They Wish They Had Known as a Kid

XJTLU Celebrates its Past by Embarking on the Future

XJTLU Celebrates its Past by Embarking on the Future

Guangzhou Adds 11 New Locally Transmitted COVID-19 Cases

Guangzhou Adds 11 New Locally Transmitted COVID-19 Cases

Horoscopes: June 2021

Horoscopes: June 2021

That's Magazine - June 2021 Issue Out Now!

That's Magazine - June 2021 Issue Out Now!

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives