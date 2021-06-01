Guangzhou Adds 11 New Locally Transmitted COVID-19 Cases

Eleven new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Guangzhou were reported on Monday. Two local asymptomatic carriers were also reported by the provincial health commission.

So far, more than 13 million vaccine doses have been given to Guangzhou residents, according to a press conference held by the National Health Commission yesterday afternoon.

GRT Radio reported that more than three million people have received two doses.

With the recent case cluster in Guangzhou and neighboring cities – which China’s Center for Disease Control said are all related to imported cases, the provincial capital has undergone widespread nucleic acid testing. So far, three million people have been tested, with 11 testing positive for COVID-19, as cited by GRT Radio.

In Guangzhou, 38 key areas have been cordoned off for quarantine. With many nucleic acid testing sites set up amid summer heat and heavy rains, Nanfang Daily has set up a donation drive for people to participate.

Heavy rains on Tuesday while lining up for a nucleic acid test in Guangzhou. Screengrab via Weibo

The drive calls for donations of ice, drinks, tents, fans and other materials to prevent heatstroke. (Scan the QR code on the poster below to participate.)



Image via @南方日报/Weibo

A one-shot COVID-19 vaccine, produced by CanSino Bio in collaboration with the Military Medical Sciences Institute of Biotechnology, will be distributed to critical areas in Guangdong province in the coming days. One hundred thousand doses of the one-timer arrived in Panyu district yesterday at the Guangdong Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

The vaccine, which only requires one dose, is said to have an efficacy rate of 68.83% and provides a protective rate of 95.47% against severe COVID-19 cases.

While this one-dose doozy is an exciting development, yesterday’s press conference by the NHC noted that reservations and walk-in vaccine services have been suspended across the provincial capital. The suspension is temporary and aimed at limiting the gathering of people.

