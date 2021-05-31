That's Magazine - June 2021 Issue Out Now!

The June issue of That’s is out now, in both paper-and-ink form citywide and digital PDF form. Here, Editor-in-Chief Ryan Gandolfo introduces the magazine:

The word divorce tends to carry a negative connotation. When a marriage is terminated, it likely highlights a conflict regardless of how big or small. But while some may view divorce as inherently bad, there are times when divorce provides a way out of a rough situation and a chance to start anew.

In this month’s Cover Story, we address the rising divorce rate in China, the reason women, in particular, may be looking for a way out and how counseling and therapy are playing an increasing role in improving relationships. Check out the story on pages 38-47.

On a lighter note, in the Nation section, we catch up with our favorite Beijing-based photographer, Bruce Connolly, to learn about the changing scenes of the capital city through his 40-plus years of experience (pg12-15). In the Arts & Life section, we discover Sanya’s expat-founded art studio Segarra Art (pg22-23). For those into gaming or just curious what all the hype is about, flip to the Business & Tech section to read about some of the hot games released at Tencent’s annual conference (pg36-37).

Lastly, summer is approaching, and there are so many places to visit right here in the Middle Kingdom. Check out our pretty, pretty, pretty nice travel deals on pages 52-53 – and if you do travel, download some Curb Your Enthusiasm episodes for hilarious in-flight entertainment.

Ryan Gandolfo

Editor-in-Chief

View the June issue of That’s in your browser with Issuu here (VPN required). To download previous issues, click here.