That's Magazine - June 2021 Issue Out Now!

By That's, May 31, 2021

The June issue of That’s is out now, in both paper-and-ink form citywide and digital PDF form. Here, Editor-in-Chief Ryan Gandolfo introduces the magazine:

The word divorce tends to carry a negative connotation. When a marriage is terminated, it likely highlights a conflict regardless of how big or small. But while some may view divorce as inherently bad, there are times when divorce provides a way out of a rough situation and a chance to start anew. 

In this month’s Cover Story, we address the rising divorce rate in China, the reason women, in particular, may be looking for a way out and how counseling and therapy are playing an increasing role in improving relationships. Check out the story on pages 38-47.

On a lighter note, in the Nation section, we catch up with our favorite Beijing-based photographer, Bruce Connolly, to learn about the changing scenes of the capital city through his 40-plus years of experience (pg12-15). In the Arts & Life section, we discover Sanya’s expat-founded art studio Segarra Art (pg22-23). For those into gaming or just curious what all the hype is about, flip to the Business & Tech section to read about some of the hot games released at Tencent’s annual conference (pg36-37).

Lastly, summer is approaching, and there are so many places to visit right here in the Middle Kingdom. Check out our pretty, pretty, pretty nice travel deals on pages 52-53 – and if you do travel, download some Curb Your Enthusiasm episodes for hilarious in-flight entertainment.

Regards,

rg.jpg
Ryan Gandolfo
Editor-in-Chief

View the June issue of That’s in your browser with Issuu here (VPN required). To download previous issues, click here.

Illegal Tour Bus at Beijing Great Wall Faces Up to ¥100K Fine

The bus, carrying around 40 tourists from southern China, did not have the necessary documentation.

This Beijing Street Saw 1.6 Million Visits Over May Day Holiday

Data from 202 scenic spots in Beijing show there was a total of more than 12.6 million visits between May 1 and 5.

That's Magazine - May 2021 Issue Out Now!

The May issue of That's are out now, in both paper-and-ink form citywide and digital PDF form.

Kinky Beijing Dating Stories and More on Date Night China Podcast

Mark shares why he and his partner moved to China together, and the challenges they face as an interracial couple.

How Foreigners in Beijing Can Get Vaccinated: Step-by-Step

It was announced on Friday, March 26 that foreigners aged 18 and over in the capital can register for COVID-19 vaccines.

WATCH: Fire in Beijing's 798 Art District Draws Onlookers

A fire was reported at around 5pm on Sunday, April 18.

Sandstorm Returns to Beijing… Along With 'Muddy Rain'

On April 15, the ominous Beijing sandstorm returned along with some 'muddy rain.'

Shared Bikes in Beijing Used 690 Million Times in 2020

The capital’s transport department wants to limit the number of shared bikes in the city center to 800,000 in 2021.

Explainer: Everything You Need to Know About Children's Day in China

This Day in History: May 30 Incident Leads to Riots Across China

How China's Baijiu is Entering a New Era of Innovation

Guangzhou Reports 2 New Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

Justin Bieber and Others Celebs Cut from 'Friends' Reunion in China

That's Magazine - June 2021 Issue Out Now!

Free Beer at the Big Big Beach Comedy Tour

POLL: China Adopts New Three-Child Policy

Explainer: Everything You Need to Know About Children's Day in China

Illegal Tour Bus at Beijing Great Wall Faces Up to ¥100K Fine

