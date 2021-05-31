  1. home
  2. Articles

Free Beer at the Big Big Beach Comedy Tour

By Vanessa Jencks, May 31, 2021

0 0

Fancy a free beer and a few laughs? We certainly do. Big Big Beach Tour is coming to Haikou and Sanya next week, so we caught up with the comedians to learn about their biggest comedy flops and aversion to turtlenecks.

big-big-beach-tour.jpeg

Tell us your biggest and most embarrassing failed show experience.
Eric Allen: This one time a man shouted out ‘your mom’ to me on stage, so I asked him what his mother did for a living. He said his mother was dead and so I said, ‘Don’t act like there’s not a market for dead prostitutes!’ Well, whoops. He left, and I still wonder about it to this day.

Tell us your favorite ‘I'm a big shot’ moment.
Ben Mitchell: I knew I had “made it” when a stranger stopped me in a restaurant and asked for a selfie. They insisted my name was Liam Neeson, and I was packin’ on pounds for my next role, but I’ll take what I can get.

Out of the group coming to Sanya, who is the worst to travel with?
Lewis Baker: Probably Ben because he’s the reason people stare at us most of the time. Plus, we always have to get him the ‘special’ seats on public transport.

What’s been your oddest source of material?
Simeon Goodson: Sometimes things happen, and they strike me as odd. That’s what inspires the joke.  To pick the one that is most odd is unfair. Like my children, I love all my jokes equally. (Greece. Greece was the oddest source of material.)

Who in your life have you sworn never to rip on and why?
Ben Mitchell: I never intend to rip on anyone unless they’re overdressed and not laughing. If you’re wearing a turtleneck and yawning in the corner, I’ll make sure everyone appreciates how cool you are.

What do you miss about your home country?
Lewis Baker: Honestly I miss being cold. I’m sick of sweating like a fat pig every day of my life. Gimme some snow!

What’s the most localized thing about you?
Eric Allen: I’ll instinctively hand out expensive cigarettes to everyone who comes to the show this weekend, no strings attached.

Have you ever made an audience member cry?
Simeon Goodson: No. What am I some kind of animal? People spend their hard-earned money on a comedy show to have a laugh, and I show up and make them cry? I’m offended you would even ask me this question. Unless you meant crying with laughter. Because then, yes. Yes, I have.

Don’t miss your chance to see these four sidesplitting comedians in Hainan. Part of Big Big Comedy, these four gents have gone as far as purchasing new pants for their shows in Haikou and Sanya.

Check out a mash-up of the material of these four comedians below (VPN off):

When you purchase tickets early online, Chimac in Haikou will pour you a cold draft beer on the house. On top of that, they’ll be running their 50% off beer deal that night.

As if free beer wasn't enough, Simeon Goodson will be hosting a comedy class webinar on Sunday June 6 to foster budding talent or simply help you crack better laughs at your next dinner party. With early purchase the class is free, otherwise you'll shell out RMB50 to learn giggle-busting skills.

FreeGen in Sanya is offering 10% off drinks with an online purchase and RMB100 on shisha when you purchase early online.

Ticketing is not handled by the respective venues and is only available online.

Fri-Sat June 4-5, 8.30pm; RMB100. Chimac Guomao (Fri), FreeGen Sports Club (Sat). To purchase tickets, follow the link or scan the QR code below.

202105/Screen-Shot-2021-05-17-at-1_16_45-PM.png

[Images via Big Big Comedy]

Would you like to promote your business, organization or product? Contact Vanessa Jencks via email at vanessajencks@thatsmags.com and on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:

202105/vanessa-jencks-business-card.jpeg

Follow That’s Sanya 

Stay up to date on all things Sanya. Find us on FacebookInstagram and WeChat (Search for SanyaPlus) or scan the QR code below. Click ‘follow’ to get daily info about Sanya – from hotels and holiday options, beaches to mountains, restaurants to nightlife, fitness to spas – as well as talking to the diverse people who make Sanya the destination it is.

WeChat-QR.jpg

comedy Stand-up comedy Sanya

more news

DJ BO On Bringing His International Funky Sounds to Sanya

DJ BO On Bringing His International Funky Sounds to Sanya

DJ BO explains what collection of sounds he brings to Wanning.

This ¥2,000 Glamping Experience in Sanya is What KOL Dreams are Made Of

This ¥2,000 Glamping Experience in Sanya is What KOL Dreams are Made Of

Though camping is highly unpopular, glamping could be the next hospitality trend in Sanya.

The Story Behind Segarra Art: Sanya's Newest Art Gallery

The Story Behind Segarra Art: Sanya's Newest Art Gallery

Segarra Art brings art and culture to Sanya's developing international community.

Is Sanya's Night Market Worth It?

We have the verdict on Sanya's popular night market.

In Cluttered China, Red Hong Yi's Huge Installations Stand Apart

Explore the use and reuse of limited space and materials with Malaysian artist Red Hong Yi.

WATCH: KFK's Live Podcast at the China Comedy Festival

Watch Kung Fu Komedy's Live Podcast from the China International Comedy Festival.

The Latest KFK Podcast Goes Live From A Comedy Festival

Live at the China International Comedy Festival, guest judges Dashan, Amelia Chappelow and Keith Lowell Jensen join the latest Kung Fu Komedy podcast.

Dashan on Mixing Crosstalk with Stand-up

The Canadian-turned-Mainland comic icon lends his cred to China's burgeoning stand-up scene.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Explainer: Everything You Need to Know About Children's Day in China

This Day in History: May 30 Incident Leads to Riots Across China

How China's Baijiu is Entering a New Era of Innovation

Guangzhou Reports 2 New Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

Justin Bieber and Others Celebs Cut from 'Friends' Reunion in China

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

That's Magazine - June 2021 Issue Out Now!

That's Magazine - June 2021 Issue Out Now!

Free Beer at the Big Big Beach Comedy Tour

Free Beer at the Big Big Beach Comedy Tour

POLL: China Adopts New Three-Child Policy

POLL: China Adopts New Three-Child Policy

Explainer: Everything You Need to Know About Children's Day in China

Explainer: Everything You Need to Know About Children's Day in China

Illegal Tour Bus at Beijing Great Wall Faces Up to ¥100K Fine

Illegal Tour Bus at Beijing Great Wall Faces Up to ¥100K Fine

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives