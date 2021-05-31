Free Beer at the Big Big Beach Comedy Tour

Fancy a free beer and a few laughs? We certainly do. Big Big Beach Tour is coming to Haikou and Sanya next week, so we caught up with the comedians to learn about their biggest comedy flops and aversion to turtlenecks.



Tell us your biggest and most embarrassing failed show experience.

Eric Allen: This one time a man shouted out ‘your mom’ to me on stage, so I asked him what his mother did for a living. He said his mother was dead and so I said, ‘Don’t act like there’s not a market for dead prostitutes!’ Well, whoops. He left, and I still wonder about it to this day.

Tell us your favorite ‘I'm a big shot’ moment.

Ben Mitchell: I knew I had “made it” when a stranger stopped me in a restaurant and asked for a selfie. They insisted my name was Liam Neeson, and I was packin’ on pounds for my next role, but I’ll take what I can get.

Out of the group coming to Sanya, who is the worst to travel with?

Lewis Baker: Probably Ben because he’s the reason people stare at us most of the time. Plus, we always have to get him the ‘special’ seats on public transport.

What’s been your oddest source of material?

Simeon Goodson: Sometimes things happen, and they strike me as odd. That’s what inspires the joke. To pick the one that is most odd is unfair. Like my children, I love all my jokes equally. (Greece. Greece was the oddest source of material.)

Who in your life have you sworn never to rip on and why?

Ben Mitchell: I never intend to rip on anyone unless they’re overdressed and not laughing. If you’re wearing a turtleneck and yawning in the corner, I’ll make sure everyone appreciates how cool you are.

What do you miss about your home country?

Lewis Baker: Honestly I miss being cold. I’m sick of sweating like a fat pig every day of my life. Gimme some snow!

What’s the most localized thing about you?

Eric Allen: I’ll instinctively hand out expensive cigarettes to everyone who comes to the show this weekend, no strings attached.

Have you ever made an audience member cry?

Simeon Goodson: No. What am I some kind of animal? People spend their hard-earned money on a comedy show to have a laugh, and I show up and make them cry? I’m offended you would even ask me this question. Unless you meant crying with laughter. Because then, yes. Yes, I have.

Don’t miss your chance to see these four sidesplitting comedians in Hainan. Part of Big Big Comedy, these four gents have gone as far as purchasing new pants for their shows in Haikou and Sanya.



Check out a mash-up of the material of these four comedians below (VPN off):



When you purchase tickets early online, Chimac in Haikou will pour you a cold draft beer on the house. On top of that, they’ll be running their 50% off beer deal that night.



As if free beer wasn't enough, Simeon Goodson will be hosting a comedy class webinar on Sunday June 6 to foster budding talent or simply help you crack better laughs at your next dinner party. With early purchase the class is free, otherwise you'll shell out RMB50 to learn giggle-busting skills.

FreeGen in Sanya is offering 10% off drinks with an online purchase and RMB100 on shisha when you purchase early online.



Ticketing is not handled by the respective venues and is only available online.



Fri-Sat June 4-5, 8.30pm; RMB100. Chimac Guomao (Fri), FreeGen Sports Club (Sat). To purchase tickets, follow the link or scan the QR code below.



[Images via Big Big Comedy]



Would you like to promote your business, organization or product? Contact Vanessa Jencks via email at vanessajencks@thatsmags.com and on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:

Follow That’s Sanya



Stay up to date on all things Sanya. Find us on Facebook, Instagram and WeChat (Search for SanyaPlus) or scan the QR code below. Click ‘follow’ to get daily info about Sanya – from hotels and holiday options, beaches to mountains, restaurants to nightlife, fitness to spas – as well as talking to the diverse people who make Sanya the destination it is.

