  1. home
  2. Articles

Illegal Tour Bus at Beijing Great Wall Faces Up to ¥100K Fine

By Alistair Baker-Brian, May 31, 2021

0 0

Those responsible for an illegal tour bus carrying around 40 people to the Jiankou section of the Great Wall in Beijing may face a fine of between RMB30,000 and RMB100,000. 

The tourists, from southern China, tried to enter the Jiankou section just after 8am on May 29 via Xizhazi village in Huairou district. However, the tour bus didn’t have the necessary documentation and was later impounded by the local transportation authorities. 

Jiankou-Great-Wall-Map.jpeg

Screengrab via Baidu Maps, with edits by Alistair Baker-Brian/That's

Jiankou is one of the ‘wild’ sections of the Great Wall. Many such sections are open to the public. However, certain undeveloped areas are off-limits to visitors, not only for safety reasons but also because authorities worry about potential damage to the wall.

READ MORE: 2 Foreigners ‘Blacklisted’ After Great Wall Incident

The crackdown is part of a “100-day operation” by Huairou district authorities, which began on May 28. As peak tourist season for the Great Wall arrives, the operation is aimed at catching black-market tour guides and tour parties. 

Official tour guides in China must obtain a license. Meanwhile, tour buses must also carry certain legal documentation. 

In order to protect the ‘wild’ Jiankou section of the Great Wall, authorities will enforce stricter control in townships surrounding the site, including Bohai township, Jiuduhe township, Yanqi township and villages within Huaibei township. 

Jiankou-Great-Wall.jpeg

Part of the Jiankou section of the Great Wall. Image via @三毛在北京/Weibo

Since 2016, three kilometers of the Jiankou section has undergone renovations, with a further six kilometers of renovations planned. 

The news comes amid other recent news stories about bad behavior by individuals on other sections of the Great Wall. 

Recently, two visitors to the Mutianyu section of the wall were put on a blacklist for crossing onto an undeveloped section off-limits to tourists. Meanwhile, tourists who did graffiti on the Badaling section of the wall were issued with fines. 

With peak Great Wall-visiting season upon us, don’t be surprised if a few more similar stories pop up in the near future.

[Cover image via @人民网/Weibo]

Great Wall of China Tourism Beijing

more news

2 Foreigners 'Blacklisted' After Great Wall Incident

2 Foreigners 'Blacklisted' After Great Wall Incident

The tourists from Senegal crossed into a section of the Mutianyu Great Wall off-limits to visitors.

Kinky Beijing Dating Stories and More on Date Night China Podcast

Kinky Beijing Dating Stories and More on Date Night China Podcast

Mark shares why he and his partner moved to China together, and the challenges they face as an interracial couple.

Beijing or Bladerunner? China's Sandstorm as Seen By Netizens

Beijing or Bladerunner? China's Sandstorm as Seen By Netizens

As the worst sandstorm in 10 years swept across the capital, netizens posted their best snaps of the apocalyptic scenes.

Turbulent China Art Market Forces Pace Gallery in Beijing to Close

Pace Gallery has closed its expansive 22,000 square foot space in Beijing's 798 Art District.

PHOTOS: China's Largest-Ever Picasso Exhibition is On Now in Beijing

The largest ever showing of works by revolutionary Spanish artist in China opened in Beijing on June 14.

Great Wall of China Sets Cap on Number of Daily Visitors

A limit will be set on the Badaling section of the Great Wall in efforts to cut down on the extremely large crowds.

Beijing Sets Out to Renovate the Hiker-Frequented Jiankou Great Wall

Soon, another notorious stretch of the Wall might be transformed into a more tourist-friendly sightseeing spot.

The Stanley Cup Visits the Great Wall in Beijing, Next Stop: HK & Shenzhen

The undisputed symbol of ice hockey excellence, the Stanley Cup is currently visiting Beijing, before heading to Hong Kong on September 11.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Explainer: Everything You Need to Know About Children's Day in China

This Day in History: May 30 Incident Leads to Riots Across China

How China's Baijiu is Entering a New Era of Innovation

Guangzhou Reports 2 New Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

Justin Bieber and Others Celebs Cut from 'Friends' Reunion in China

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

That's Magazine - June 2021 Issue Out Now!

That's Magazine - June 2021 Issue Out Now!

Free Beer at the Big Big Beach Comedy Tour

Free Beer at the Big Big Beach Comedy Tour

POLL: China Adopts New Three-Child Policy

POLL: China Adopts New Three-Child Policy

Explainer: Everything You Need to Know About Children's Day in China

Explainer: Everything You Need to Know About Children's Day in China

Illegal Tour Bus at Beijing Great Wall Faces Up to ¥100K Fine

Illegal Tour Bus at Beijing Great Wall Faces Up to ¥100K Fine

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives