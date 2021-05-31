Guangzhou Reports 18 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

On Monday, the Guangzhou Municipal Health Commission reported four new domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases along with 14 asymptomatic cases.

All four of the domestically transmitted cases were from Liwan district’s Hainan village, with patients ranging between 51 and 63 years old.

The individuals tested positive for COVID-19 during an active screening of close contacts and have been transferred to the Eighth People’s Hospital of Guangzhou for quarantine.

According to the health commission, here is a list of the places that the four patients visited in Guangzhou:

Liwan District: Hainan Cun Pingjia Pharmacy, Yi Cai Xin Shijie, Kaixin Renjia Meishi Dian, Yifu Fangcun GAC-Toyota Dealership, Shengyuan Seafood Wharf, Xiang Ning Xiaoqu, Tianjia Shichang

Panyu District: Shiqi zhen Miao Mu Chang, Quan Ju Xuan Farm

The Guangzhou health commission also reported five imported COVID-19 cases, two of which are asymptomatic. All five patients are Chinese nationals returning from Cambodia, Indonesia, Tanzania, UAE and Egypt. Among the patients, four are male and one female, with ages ranging from 23 to 56 years old.

Guangzhou’s Baiyun International Airport has canceled nearly 500 flights in and out of the provincial capital amid the new COVID-19 case cluster.

The majority of flights between Guangzhou and major hubs like Shanghai Pudong, Shanghai Puxi, Beijing Capital and Beijing Daxing have been canceled, according to data from VariFlight.

On Weibo, users have been vocal in encouraging more people to take the COVID-19 vaccine. One person posted, “These days, the Guangzhou epidemic is quite serious. Everyone really needs to get vaccinated.”

The post included a poll asking whether people have already been vaccinated, with over 60% of respondents saying they’ve gotten the jab. Roughly a quarter of respondents are still waiting for the vaccine line to shorten before receiving the vaccine.

[Cover image via @新闻晨报/Weibo]