  1. home
  2. Articles

You May Need a Negative Nucleic Acid Test to Leave Guangzhou

By That's Guangzhou, May 31, 2021

0 0

Starting May 31 at 10pm, folks leaving the city of Guangzhou will need to show a green health code and may also have to provide a negative nucleic acid test result within a 72-hour period.

According to a post on the People’s Government of Guangzhou Municipality website, the rule applies to any individual leaving the city by plane, rail, or bus (excluding passengers in transit). For those who aren’t able to provide proof of a nucleic acid test result before their departure, they may be able to apply for a refund or change their departure time.

rules.png
Screengrab via 广州市人民政府

If you are leaving Guangdong province by car, you will also need to provide a negative nucleic acid test result within 72 hours. As for intra-province car travel, it’s less clear whether you’ll need to be tested before leaving Guangzhou city limits.

The local government is setting up a number of free nucleic acid testing stations for truck drivers heading out of the city. 

If you are planning on leaving town in the next couple of days, visit the Suikang (穗康) Mini-Program to schedule a nucleic acid test appointment at a nearby hospital or clinic.

READ MORE: Guangzhou Reports New Asymptomatic COVID-19 Cases, More Medium-Risk Areas

[Cover image via @宅姐有话说/Weibo]

Guangzhou Covid-19

more news

Guangzhou Reports 18 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

Guangzhou Reports 18 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

On Monday, the Guangzhou Municipal Health Commission reported four new domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases.

Guangzhou Reports New Asymptomatic COVID-19 Cases, More Medium-Risk Areas

Guangzhou Reports New Asymptomatic COVID-19 Cases, More Medium-Risk Areas

It’s been a hectic week in Guangzhou and neighboring cities as a cluster of coronavirus cases has emerged.

Paulinho to Leave Chinese Super League Powerhouse Guangzhou FC

Paulinho to Leave Chinese Super League Powerhouse Guangzhou FC

The news comes following former teammate and Brazilian striker Anderson Talisca signing with Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr.

Guangzhou Reports 2 New Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

On Wednesday, Guangzhou health authorities reported two new confirmed COVID-19 cases and one asymptomatic case.

China Has Administered 400 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses

China's NHC reported that more than 406.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered.

China to Build Separation Line on Mt. Everest to Prevent COVID-19

Tibetan guides have been sent up Mt. Everest ahead of a Chinese team in order to prevent contact with climbers ascending from Nepal amid rising COVID-19 cases.

Javen Zheng on Guangzhou's Startup Community

We reached out to Javen Zheng to learn more about Guangzhou's startup community and his role with Startup Grind.

1 Dead After Tesla Car Crashes and Bursts into Flames in Guangzhou

The car caught fire following the traffic accident, with videos of the flame-riddled vehicle going viral on social media

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Explainer: Everything You Need to Know About Children's Day in China

This Day in History: May 30 Incident Leads to Riots Across China

How China's Baijiu is Entering a New Era of Innovation

Guangzhou Reports 2 New Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

Justin Bieber and Others Celebs Cut from 'Friends' Reunion in China

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

That's Magazine - June 2021 Issue Out Now!

That's Magazine - June 2021 Issue Out Now!

Free Beer at the Big Big Beach Comedy Tour

Free Beer at the Big Big Beach Comedy Tour

POLL: China Adopts New Three-Child Policy

POLL: China Adopts New Three-Child Policy

Explainer: Everything You Need to Know About Children's Day in China

Explainer: Everything You Need to Know About Children's Day in China

Illegal Tour Bus at Beijing Great Wall Faces Up to ¥100K Fine

Illegal Tour Bus at Beijing Great Wall Faces Up to ¥100K Fine

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives