You May Need a Negative Nucleic Acid Test to Leave Guangzhou

Starting May 31 at 10pm, folks leaving the city of Guangzhou will need to show a green health code and may also have to provide a negative nucleic acid test result within a 72-hour period.

According to a post on the People’s Government of Guangzhou Municipality website, the rule applies to any individual leaving the city by plane, rail, or bus (excluding passengers in transit). For those who aren’t able to provide proof of a nucleic acid test result before their departure, they may be able to apply for a refund or change their departure time.



Screengrab via 广州市人民政府

If you are leaving Guangdong province by car, you will also need to provide a negative nucleic acid test result within 72 hours. As for intra-province car travel, it’s less clear whether you’ll need to be tested before leaving Guangzhou city limits.

The local government is setting up a number of free nucleic acid testing stations for truck drivers heading out of the city.

If you are planning on leaving town in the next couple of days, visit the Suikang (穗康) Mini-Program to schedule a nucleic acid test appointment at a nearby hospital or clinic.

[Cover image via @宅姐有话说/Weibo]