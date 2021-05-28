China Insight Enhances Academic and Career Possibilities

China is one of the fastest-growing economies in the last four decades; a member of the United Nations and the World Trade Organization; renowned for contributions to art, language and trade; and home to scientific and technological research achievements and developments.



Those with insight into this country can expect to have an edge in a world of globalized trade, cultural exchange and mobility.

Xi’an Jiaotong-Liverpool University’s Diploma in China Studies provides an understanding of China from educators with deep expertise. In autumn 2021, it will be offered both online – in time zones convenient for Asia and Europe – and onsite in Suzhou, China.

“To understand the world we live in, you need to understand China,” says Dr Dragan Pavlićević of XJTLU’s Department of China Studies and the Diploma program’s director.

“Learning more about China’s society, politics and historical trajectories can provide a view into the future of the world.”

Flexibility Meets Students’ Needs

The Diploma program, taught in English, is popular for gap years in study and employment, for undergraduates completing full-time degrees at other universities who want more China knowledge and for postgraduate students interested in academic enrichment or in converting to social sciences or China studies. Business students and working professionals find it enhances their career development and boosts their competitiveness in the job market.

The program’s flexibility is not limited to the fact that students can choose to study either online or onsite. The eight modules to be completed over a year for the XJTLU-accredited Diploma can be selected from a broad range, including Chinese language lessons at differing levels. At least two of the four modules typically taken each semester are China-specific; others can be selected from the Department of China Studies or other departments with permission.

“This approach enables students to choose the focus and content of the studies out of the extensive selection of available modules and provides specialist knowledge, which can be applied in real-life scenarios,” says Dr. Pavlićević.

“As such, the Diploma in China Studies will benefit both a student’s academic and professional prospects.”



Lewis Roberts, who earned the Diploma in China Studies in 2018-2019 as an exchange student from the University of Liverpool in the UK

“I very much believe that XJTLU offers a great entrance for anyone with the slightest interest in China,” says Lewis Roberts, who earned the Diploma in China Studies in 2018-2019 as an exchange student from the University of Liverpool in the UK.

“Its students, teachers and modules offer a wide array of subjects to fully immerse you into life in China whilst also retaining that international outlook that makes the University so unique.”

Roberts recently began a career in public policy, working for a member of the UK Parliament, and said he hopes as his role progresses he can work to strengthen UK-Sino relations.

Online-Onsite Convenience

The 2021-2022 Diploma program will build on XJTLU’s proven success in teaching hybrid flexible, or HyFlex, online-onsite classes. Students both in the physical classroom and those connecting online will study and work together to share their perspectives, situations and goals.

Students based overseas participate in all activities – including lectures, seminars, project and collaborative work and consultations with lecturers – through online means. XJTLU’s HyFlex approach to teaching relies on its tailor-made digital platform and ensures meaningful student-to-student and student-to-faculty interaction.

Onsite students will attend classes at XJTLU in Suzhou, with its combination of rich artistic and literary history, modern amenities and vibrant economy.

“XJLTU and Suzhou offer very fond memories for me, from the beautiful campus to the diverse and engaging student community,” says Roberts. “It was a fantastic experience.”





Applications are live now and are open until July 15. For more information, please scan the QR code:

