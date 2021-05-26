  1. home
Guangzhou Reports 2 New Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

By That's Guangzhou, May 26, 2021

On Wednesday, Guangzhou health authorities reported two new confirmed COVID-19 cases and one asymptomatic case. The three infected individuals all live under the same roof.

GRT Radio reports that the People’s Hospital of Liwan District (Mingxin District) discovered the cases during an investigation, and the individuals have been transferred to the Eighth People’s Hospital of Guangzhou to undergo quarantine and receive treatment.

The two confirmed cases involve a 74-year-old woman, surnamed Song, and her 11-year-old grandson. The asymptomatic case is Song’s daughter-in-law. Song reportedly visited the same restaurant on Zhongshan Qi Lu that the previously confirmed case, Ms. Guo, dined at during the same period.

China Daily reported that Song had contracted the COVID-19 variant found in India, publishing the story with this headline: ‘Guangzhou woman infected by virus from India.’ 

