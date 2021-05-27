9 Liangxie (Sandals) to Keep You Cool

‘Tis the season for pedicures, gents this includes you. The weather is heating up and your toes deserve a little breeze now and again. This doesn’t mean you have to be that laowai rockin’ sandals all the times, though – do it with a bit of style and check out the selection below.
1. Chloe
Price: RMB3,200
2. Bottega Veneta
Price: RMB8,070
3. By Far
Price: RMB3,035
4. Marni
Price: RMB5,280
5. Birkenstock
Price: RMB607
6. Moncler
Price: RMB1,505
7. Valentino Garavani
Price: RMB5,600
8. Teva
Price: RMB547
9. Ancient Greek Sandals
Price: RMB736
