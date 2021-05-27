  1. home
9 Liangxie (Sandals) to Keep You Cool

By That's Shenzhen, May 27, 2021

‘Tis the season for pedicures, gents this includes you. The weather is heating up and your toes deserve a little breeze now and again. This doesn’t mean you have to be that laowai rockin’ sandals all the times, though – do it with a bit of style and check out the selection below.

1. Chloe

chloe.jpg

Price: RMB3,200
Scan the QR code to purchase:

202105/chloe-qrcode.png

2. Bottega Veneta

bottega.jpg

Price: RMB8,070
Scan the QR code to purchase:

202105/bottega.png

3. By Far

by-far.jpg

Price: RMB3,035
Scan the QR code to purchase.

202105/byfar.png

4. Marni

marni.jpg

Price: RMB5,280

Scan the QR code to purchase:

202105/marni.png


5. Birkenstock 

birkenstock.jpg

Price: RMB607
Scan the QR code to purchase:

202105/birkenstock.png

6. Moncler 

moncler.jpg

Price: RMB1,505
Scan the QR code to purchase:

202105/mc.png

7. Valentino Garavani

valentino.jpg

Price: RMB5,600
Scan the QR code to purchase:

202105/valentino.png

8. Teva

teva.jpg

Price: RMB547
Scan the QR code to purchase:

202105/teva.png

9. Ancient Greek Sandals

ancient-greek-sandals.jpg

Price: RMB736
Scan the QR code to purchase:

202105/ancient-greek.png


