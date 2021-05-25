  1. home
Ctrip, Blue Dream Cruises Sign Cooperation Agreements with Sanya

By Vanessa Jencks, May 25, 2021

0 0

Earlier in May, Sanya City Government reported on their WeChat account that they had signed cooperative agreements with Blue Dream Cruises and Ctrip Group in a massive ceremony to demonstrate Hainan’s growth in tourism and the improvements of Sanya’s business registration platform.

Internationals in the tourism, F&B and hotel sectors should see the cooperation with Ctrip as an exciting new venture, as it could bring a surge of domestic-based tourists looking for deals on travel.

Not to be overlooked is the agreement with Blue Dream Cruises. Though currently a lesser-known name in the cruise industry, the company holds agreements with several ports in Japan, Vietnam and the Philippines. This is exciting for expats based in Sanya and all over China, as many are ready to enjoy Southeast Asia travel once again.

Business opportunities may start to abound for Sanya with this significant signing. As the case with other industries in China where a Chinese company must be in partnership with a foreign company, Blue Dream Cruises will have the potential to bring in other international cruise lines through cooperation contracts.

Also at this ceremony, Sanya’s business registration office printed a business license for another signing company on the spot. The company had submitted all of their registration materials and then expressed they were surprised by the immediate awarding of the license for business in Sanya.

This act was in order to exemplify the same day, business registration prowess that Sanya has tried to develop. We caught up with Humberto Alvarez of Hainan Relo to get his opinion on the matter, as he has direct and sustained experience in Haikou and Sanya with registering Chinese businesses owned by foreigners.

“Sanya’s streamlining of the business registration process online has made it significantly more convenient,” Alvarez told That’s Sanya. “You used to need to sit in an office for a full work day. Now the materials can be checked in three work days, but you don’t need to [physically] sit and wait for the official to check through everything.”

He commented that the system is still much more convenient for Chinese business owners, who are able to immediately get an appointment to open their business bank account when they register their company in Hainan. In comparison, foreigners still must go in person to the bank to make the request for an appointment, then wait several days to a week or two before being contacted by the bank for an appointment a week or so later.

Still, the positives often outweigh the negatives for many expats, as Alvarez said, “Business is booming.”

[Cover image via Sanya People's Government Website]

