Sun Safety Tips for Anti-Aging and Cancer Prevention

By Sponsored, May 25, 2021

UV rays from the sun can cause major damage to the skin, such as suntan, freckles, light aging, sunburn and actinic dermatitis. Among them, sunburn is a main risk factor that links to skin cancer. Research has shown that basal cell carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma and skin melanoma are all related to strong insolation. Below are safety tips to protect us from sunburn!

Sun Protection: Shade vs. Sunscreen

  • Shade: Use an umbrella, wear hats, clothes or sun glasses or stay in the shade of a tree or tent to cut down on direct sunlight.

  • Sunscreen: Apply sunscreen products such as sun cream/lotion/spray to protect skin from the sun.

Choose the Right Sunscreen Based on Your Skin Type

  • If you have neutral or oily skin, choose a sunscreen in a lighter base, such as a chemical-based lotion or gel, to reduce possible acne development.

  • If your skin is dry or sensitive, you will benefit from sunscreen in a moisturizing cream or ointment with a physical formula. Physical sunscreen is usually gentler. For sensitive skin, put it to the test by applying to a small area first.

  • For areas that are not easy to reach, sunscreen sprays can be used.

1511854940.jpg

 Sunscreen: Tips to Wear it Well

  • Choose sunscreen products that can both protect from UVB (SPF index) and UVA (PA index).

  • Choose sunscreen products based on your skin type, your preference of texture and the current UV intensity (indoor or outdoor, seasons, etc.).

  • SPF: FDA suggests using broad-spectrum sunscreen products with SPF value of 15 or higher (indicating protection from both UVA and UVB).

  • Amount to apply: 0.8g (0.8ml) for face; 30g (30ml) for body, and apply 30 minutes before going out.

  • Reapply properly: Reapply after every two hours or every one hour after working outdoor, swimming, outdoor sports or other outdoor activities.

101-1017349_sunscreen-clipart-website-error-icon.png

Sunny summer days aren’t the only time you need protection from the sun. Generally speaking, as long as it’s daytime, come rain or shine, it is suggested that you wear sunscreen. 

Got Sunburn? How to Treat It?

Depending on the types, severity and stages of the sunburn, treatment and remedies could be different.

Redness and feeling hot to touch – using cold compresses to cool down: After a long time of sun exposure, stay in a ventilated and cool environment to avoid exposure to the sun again. For minor sunburns (no blisters), local cooling, calming and reducing inflammation are essential to prevent loss of skin moisture and the generation of spots after sunburn.

Dryness and tightness – hydrating and moisturizing: After preliminary treatment, the skin barrier is ready to be repaired. Since the skin is extremely dehydrated, a moisturizing mask or gel is very helpful. At the same time, drink plenty of water to replenish water in the body.

1819132981.jpg

Pigmentation-lightening and hydrating: During the pigmentation period, your skin condition is relatively stable. It is thus recommended to use products containing vitamin C, vitamin E, high-concentrations of nicotinamide and other whitening ingredients to reduce the generation of pigmentation and speed up the healing time. Meanwhile, wear sunscreen well and keep your skin moisturized.

Peeling and crusting-softening and retention: If your skin has started peeling after sunburn, it is recommended to avoid pulling off the peeling skin. Apply lotion or cream without alcohol or other irritating ingredients to soften the crust and protect the skin underneath, so as to speed the skin healing.

[All images courtesy of SinoUnited Health]

sunbathing SinoUnited Health

