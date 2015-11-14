  1. home
8 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

By Sponsored, May 24, 2021

June 11-14/15 | Dreamlike Enshi

1336192153.jpg
Image courtesy of Dragon Adventures

Located in the mountainous southwestern corner of Hubei province, and home to the Tujia and Miao minorities, Enshi is famous for its mountains, rivers, lakes, karst topography, caves and Grand Canyon. Explore this stunning, green landscape and drift on its crystal clear waters.

For More Information Click Here

June 11-15 | Dunhuang & Rainbow Mountains

424085581.jpg
Image courtesy of Dragon Adventures

It is said that every grain of sand in Dunhuang records the history of the Silk Road and that every wisp of wind can bring back its memory. Dunhuang’s glorious Silk Road history and culture is everywhere in the region – the hidden caves, remote passes, vast deserts and ancient ruins. Enjoy the amazing Gobi Desert landscape, marvelous Buddhist art and special ethnic customs as you take in the incredible Yardang landforms, Crescent Lake and one of China's top wonders, the Rainbow Mountains – a true geological spectacle carved by the hands of nature.

For More Information Click Here

June12-14 | Color Run & Raft Down a Mountain

679070396.jpg
Image courtesy of Dragon Adventures

Join the unique Longjin Gorge Rafting International Carnival in Lin'an, Zhejiang province, which includes a color run, rafting, hiking and the first cliff-mounted rafting in China; the 360-degree spinning, twisting, turning, hovering and diving motions are sure to give you a thrilling and exciting experience.

For More Information Click Here

June 12-14 | Gouqi Island Getaway

1842002623.jpg
Image via Dragon Adventures

Watch the sunset over an abandoned village and the sunrise over mountains; chill on the beautiful beach and have a bonfire party at night; rent a boat, go fishing and enjoy delicious seafood dinners. Gouqi Island is a serene and picturesque getaway, perfect for a relaxing few days.

For More Information Click Here

June 12-15 | Guizhou Nature and Culture Tour

1565299001.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Tours

Discover this mountainous province hidden in a corner of Southwest China that remains secreted away from the travel trail. On this legendary land, you meet the Miao people and their brilliant and colorful culture and enjoy a full day exploring Huangguoshu, China’s largest and arguably most beautiful waterfall, and walk in the Karst stone forest.

For More Information Click Here

June 19-24 | 6-Day Northern Xinjiang Tour

331928180.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Tours

Xinjiang is a noble destination for travelers, enchanting people to pack bags with its name alone. This tour’s brilliant itinerary covers the sites of northern Xinjiang, taking you on a scenic adventure along the ancient Silk Road. With a local expert guide, as well as comfortable vehicles, you will discover beautiful lakes, rivers, hills, snowy mountains, deserts, woods and grassland and the exotic places of Urumqi, Burqin, Kanas, Hemu and Karamay.

For More Information Click Here

June 29-July 6 | 8-Day Silk Road China Adventure Tour

245799961.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Tours

This trip is the perfect combination of culture, adventure, history and natural wonders. Visit everything from UNESCO World Heritage sites to magnificent mountain ranges and deserts. Starting in Lanzhou, you will then have the chance to visit Chaka Salt Lake, Zhangye Danxia Landforms, Jiayuguan Pass Great Wall and Dunhuang Mogao Caves. Enjoy a sunset view of the colorful Rainbow Mountains, marvel at the geometric beauty of the Weijin Tomb Murals and enjoy a camel trek in the desert sand.

For More Information Click Here

8-Day Tibet Tour with Lhasa & Everest Base Camp

Tibet-Joy.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Tours

One should never miss the opportunity to visit Tibet; the culture and stunning landscape will leave you with unforgettable memories. This eight-day Adventure Tour of Lhasa, Gyantse, Shigatse and Mount Qomolangma (known in the West as Mt. Everest) takes in the highlight attractions on the roof of the world. You will visit the holy Potala Palace, majestic Sera Monastery and breathtaking natural landscapes like Yamdroktso Lake and Karola Glacier plus take a far view of the Holy Mother Qomolangma.

For More Information Click Here

[Cover image courtesy of Dragon Adventures]


