Shocking Dalian Hit-and-Run Leaves 5 Dead, 5 Injured

Chilling surveillance footage captured a shocking hit-and-run incident in Dalian on May 22.

At around 11.47am on Saturday morning, a black BMW sped through 20-30 pedestrians crossing the road, leaving five dead and five injured.

Several people can be seen flying through the air while the car makes no efforts of slowing down. After the incident, shoes and articles of clothing were scattered all over the scene.

The man behind the wheel was a 31-year-old male surnamed Liu, who has been arrested.

Based on the BMW’s license plate, netizens traced the vehicle back to Liu who is the design director of a recently closed barbershop in Dalian.

Image via Shanghai News

The Dalian Municipal Information Office issued a notice the next day, stating that Liu wanted revenge on society as he had failed investments and, as a result, lost confidence in life.

On Saturday, he suddenly accelerated his vehicle from zero to 108 kilometers per hour in seven seconds. The speed limit of the street is 60 kilometers per hour.

Watch the shocking footage below – viewer discretion advised (VPN off):

