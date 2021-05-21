  1. home
3 Ways to Splash Around in Sanya's Seas

From Fly Dragons to Fancy Yachts

By Leila Hashemi, May 21, 2021

The dog days of summer are here! While it seems sitting directly under the aircon is the only way forward, a great way to cool off is getting wet! Check out a few of our top picks for water activities this summer.

Rent a Boat

boating-yacht-sanya-hainan-china.jpeg

Leave the scorching sands behind and watch the coast disappear as you and your friends and family spend a day at sea.

The prices range by company, and boats can be rented for three hours at a time. Luxury yachts for up to 10 people can be rented for as little as RMB1,500 for three hours, and larger catamarans perfect for a party crew start at RMB2,200.

Time slots:

  • 9am-noon (cooler weather, good for relaxing and swimming)

  • Noon-3pm (hot, good for swimming and sunbathing)

  • 3pm-6pm (warm, good for partying and swimming)

  • 6pm-9pm (cooler, beautiful sunset, relaxing)

Expats should bring their passports and locals need their Chinese ID. Due to measures for Covid-19, a mask must be worn to the marina and a green health code flashed to enter. No need to fret though, you can take off your mask once aboard the vessel. Rentals include fishing poles, fruit platters, mineral water, sodas, snorkeling gear and life jackets. There are bathrooms onboard and you can bring your own food, snacks and tunes.

Available Boating Routes:

  • Sail along the coastline to Cape Sanya

  • Visit East or West Island, Xiaodong Bay

  • Open sea route

  • Visit the Guanyin Buddha (6 hours)

For reservations, please contact:

SinTon Yachts Rentals: 186 1735 4307 or WeChat ID: vika13601149271.

Shihai Tong Business Travel: 157 9909 6667

Hainan Lifan Yacht Service Co., Ltd: 138 0751 4216

High-adrenaline Water Sports and Activities

To beat the heat and to get your heart-beating try out some of the water activities offered from the shore or while on a boat trip.

Fly Fish

bananna-boat-water-activity-sanya-hainan.jpeg

A banana-boat-style float pulled by a jet ski that sends you and your friends flying into the air and over the water.

RMB150 pax, 10 minutes.

Jet Skis

jetski-sanya-hainan.jpeg

Drive yourself or ride along with a jet ski pro.

RMB350 pax, 30 minutes.

Fly Dragon

water-jet-fly-dragon-sanya-hainan.jpeg

Fly above the air with the help of a pro on a water rocket.

RMB250 pax, 10 minutes.

Wakeboarding

wakeboarding-sanya-hainan.jpeg

Ten minutes is just enough time to see if you can pull up or eat water.

RMB250 pax, 10 minutes.

Parasailing

parasaling-sanya-hainan.jpeg

The view of Sanya from a parasail during the sunset is priceless.

RMB300 pax, 10 minutes.

Scubadiving

scuba-diving-water-activity-sanya-hainan.jpeg

Head under the water for a chilling experience much like visiting another world.

RMB300 pax, 30 minutes.

For reservations, please contact:

SinTon Yachts Rentals: 186 1735 4307 or WeChat ID: vika13601149271.

Shihai Tong Business Travel: 157 9909 6667

Hainan Lifan Yacht Service Co., Ltd: 138 0751 4216

Join the Yacht Club

yacht-club.jpeg

If you want to make taking to the seas more of a habit, the yacht club may be for you. With a membership, you are also allowed to bring along three of your friends.

Activities Offered:

  • Yacht rentals

  • Sailing and yachting classes

  • Team building events

  • Social events

  • Youth camps

  • Sea fishing

  • And more!

For reservations or to get a membership, please contact:

Costa Oriental Yacht Club: 868 8824 8268

Don’t waste another minute on land this summer. See you on the open sea!

Leila Hashemi is a Beijing-based writer and editor with a passion for dad jokes, pizza and memes as well as sharing her experiences of living and working in China over the past five years. Follow her on Instagram @astaggeredmind.

[Images via Victoria/SinTon Yachts]

