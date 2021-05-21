Shanghai School News Roundup: May 2021

Wellington College Science Week

Wellington College International Shanghai explored the intersection of science and science fiction with its annual Science Week. From May 4–7, pupils took part in a variety of enriching activities across the entire curriculum, from liquid nitrogen experiments to water rockets to Klingon Hamlet.

PYP Exhibition at WISS: Inspiring Projects to Change the World

WISS primary students took action during the PYP Exhibition sending a powerful message to the world. This year, under the theme ‘Global issues that define our lifetime require creative thinking to inspire solutions,’ WISS students from Grade 5 analyzed global problems through a collaborative, transdisciplinary inquiry process to create solutions to make our world more sustainable and our lives healthier.

NAIS Pudong Year 3 and Year 4 Students ‘Dragon Days’ Production

NAIS Pudong students dazzled the audience with their acting and singing skills throughout their Dragon Days performance, showing clearly that hard work and dedication produce wonderful results. The moral behind the Dragon Days story emphasized key themes that the children embody in the school of respect, kindness and inclusiveness, when the Dragon is found to have been misjudged and becomes an unlikely friend. Parents and teachers alike were overcome with pride when seeing many students shine on the stage, especially for those who have grown and developed so much since joining the school.

Multi-Talented SCIS Student Receives Full Scholarship to Boston University

Sevillana Ettinger of SCIS Hongqiao ’21 couldn’t believe the news when she received a full scholarship to Boston University (BU), one of her top choices. Passionate about human behavior, she is gearing up to study psychology as part of BU’s honors college. The program will allow her to continue learning in a similarly intimate and communal atmosphere that she has been used to at SCIS.

Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi Receives Official IB Authorization

Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi is proud to announce that is has received official authorization as an IB World School for the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme. As an IB World School offering the Diploma Programme, Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi joins ‘a global community of schools committed to developing knowledgeable, caring young people who will be ready to negotiate their futures successfully and make contributions resulting in a more harmonious and peaceful world.’

The major milestone is yet another fantastic achievement on top of the many exciting developments at Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi in their 5th anniversary year. Congratulations to the dedication and hard work of their Senior School team on successfully preparing to deliver a world-class IBDP programme to their first cohort of Year 12 students commencing in the 2021-2022 academic year.

