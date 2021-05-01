  1. home
Congratulations to the Winners of Our Chinese Culture Survey

By That's, May 1, 2021

Last month, we called on all of our awesome readers around China to help us provide a better reader experience and introduce local Chinese culture by taking an online survey. 

We received thousands of submissions that will be very helpful for us to continue linking China to different cultures around the world.

Thank you to everyone who took the time to share their reader preferences and congratulations to the following folks who won RMB500 dining vouchers at well-known restaurants in China’s biggest cities.

Shanghai: Carolina Calderon
Guangzhou: Dorota
Shenzhen: Beatrice Vigano
Beijing: Viridiana

READ MORE: Take a Chinese Culture Questionnaire and Earn a Free Dinner

[Cover image via Pixabay]

