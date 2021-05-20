  1. home
  2. Articles

Shake Shack is Finally Open in Shenzhen!

By Rakini Bergundy, May 20, 2021

0 0

Shake Shack is finally here at MixC in Nanshan district. As we suspected, people started lining up at 8am for the official 11am opening. Take a look at some of the food and decor below which was taken during the soft opening a few days earlier:

WechatIMG260.jpg
Image via Aron

WechatIMG254.jpg
This is a Shenzhen exclusive shake called Fan’tastic Shenzhen (RMB45) made of vanilla shake base, guava, passionfruit and mango sauce topped with whipping cream. Image via Aron

WechatIMG257.jpg
"The cheese fries were amazing. The cheese sauce was creamy and good.” Image via Aron

WechatIMG256.jpg
Image via Aron

WechatIMG1661.jpeg
A look at the huge menu including ‘Concretes’ (which we deduce are just other types of frozen dessert). Image via Dianping

WechatIMG258.jpg
Image via Aron

WechatIMG12.jpg
Line from opening day around 1pm. Image via Frances

READ MORE: Shake Shack is Opening at This Location in Shenzhen...

See listing for Shake Shack.

[Cover image via Aron]

Fast Food American Food Shake Shack

more news

All the Bing: A Guide to China's Favorite Street Food

All the Bing: A Guide to China's Favorite Street Food

A holistic guide for all your 'bing' consumption needs.

How to Order Takeout on China's Ele.me Food Delivery App

How to Order Takeout on China's Ele.me Food Delivery App

We give you a quick guide to one of China’s ‘Big Two’ in the food delivery world.

How to Order Delivery on China's Meituan Food App

How to Order Delivery on China's Meituan Food App

You too can have food delivered to your doorstep in China.

Bruce Lee’s Daughter Sues Chinese Fast Food Chain

If you’ve ever walked past a Real Kung Fu fast food joint and thought, ‘Geez, Louise, that logo sure looks a lot like Bruce Lee,’ then you aren’t alone.

A Tourist’s Take on the Singapore Vs. Malaysia Food Debate

Like apples and oranges, it’s hard to pit, say, Kuala Lumpur’s fragrant, flavorful beef rendang against translucent Singaporean bak kut teh broth.

Meituan Launches Voice App Feature to Help the Blind Order Food

Blind and visually impaired customers can now ‘speak’ to the app to complete their food delivery order.

Spiral Slides Deliver Your Food at this Shenzhen Eatery

Dinner and a show.

Famed Fast Food Chain In-N-Out to Host a Pop-Up in Beijing... Tomorrow

Burger lovers, unite — in 798 Art Zone.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Shanghai's Infamous Ward Road Gaol – The Alcatraz of the Orient

The Story Behind the Charging Bull Statue on the Bund

How China's Baijiu is Entering a New Era of Innovation

China Has Administered 400 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses

Lace Up and Get Into Running Gear!

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

This Day in History: When Muhammad Ali Came to China

This Day in History: When Muhammad Ali Came to China

Chinese Man Forgets 520, Buys Girlfriend Some Ocean Instead

Chinese Man Forgets 520, Buys Girlfriend Some Ocean Instead

Shake Shack is Finally Open in Shenzhen!

Shake Shack is Finally Open in Shenzhen!

The Established and the Up-and-Comers in the Baijiu-verse

The Established and the Up-and-Comers in the Baijiu-verse

How China's Baijiu is Entering a New Era of Innovation

How China's Baijiu is Entering a New Era of Innovation

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives