Shake Shack is Finally Open in Shenzhen!

Shake Shack is finally here at MixC in Nanshan district. As we suspected, people started lining up at 8am for the official 11am opening. Take a look at some of the food and decor below which was taken during the soft opening a few days earlier:



This is a Shenzhen exclusive shake called Fan’tastic Shenzhen (RMB45) made of vanilla shake base, guava, passionfruit and mango sauce topped with whipping cream. Image via Aron



"The cheese fries were amazing. The cheese sauce was creamy and good.” Image via Aron



A look at the huge menu including ‘Concretes’ (which we deduce are just other types of frozen dessert). Image via Dianping



Line from opening day around 1pm. Image via Frances

