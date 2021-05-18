WATCH: Wobbling Shenzhen Skyscraper Causes Mass Panic

Around 1.50pm today, videos circulated online of SEG Plaza (赛格大厦) shaking in Huaqiangbei, Futian district. In the videos, people in the surrounding areas can be seen running around frantically trying to exit the scene.

After reviewing various earthquake monitoring stations in the city, the Shenzhen Municipal Emergency Management Bureau confirmed that there was no earthquake in Shenzhen today.

The building has been evacuated and is currently shut down, no injuries have been reported as of press time. Relevant departments are still verifying the cause of the shaking.

Watch a compilation of clips of the building shaking below (VPN off):

SEG Plaza is located right on the intersection of Shennan Zhong Lu and Huaqiang Bei Lu. It’s currently the world’s tallest steel tube concrete structure and also one of Shenzhen’s landmarks. The skyscraper is 355.8 meters and has 75 floors above ground and four below.

[Cover image via wto168.net]

