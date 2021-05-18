Chinese County Bans Birthday Parties to Limit Excessive Spending

Birthdays are banned in Funing county in southwest China’s Yunnan province, according to a report by The Paper.

The rules also include a cash gift limit of RMB200 on weddings and funerals. Ironic enough, the county name’s first character fu – 富 – means wealthy.

If you’ve ever taken part in a Chinese wedding, you’d know they seem to cost an arm and a leg. Weddings, funerals and other celebrations are seen as an opportunity to display a family’s status by hosting lavish gatherings.

The local government drafted the new rules to limit excessive spending and thwart bribes.

A government official told The Paper during a phone interview that the expectation for extravagant celebrations such as birthdays has led some people to take out loans to afford it. BBC reported that the rules only apply to civil servants, village leaders and Communist party members.

Hosts who are public servants in the county will need to submit details and costs of weddings and funerals to the local government.

People online voiced approval of the new rules but questioned how they’ll be properly enforced. “It seems impossible to monitor. If someone gives a gift of RMB500 then how will it be reported? Will they get a reward?” wrote one netizen.

[Cover image via Pixabay]