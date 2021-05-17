  1. home
China Has Administered 400 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses

By Ryan Gandolfo, May 17, 2021

China’s National Health Commission (NHC) reported more than 406.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country as of Sunday.

While there’s still a long way to go for the nation of 1.4 billion people, the latest figure shows that 260 million doses were administered between April 7 and May 16. At that rate, it’s possible that the entire country could be fully vaccinated before 2022.

There’s been a small resurgence of locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, with the NHC reporting five new local cases on Monday – three in Liaoning and two in Anhui. Imported cases have been consistently reported.

The COVID-19 alert level was raised to medium-risk in four neighborhoods in Anhui’s Lu’an city. Authorities have conducted multiple rounds of testing since May 14. All recent infections have been tied to a training session at a photo studio, China Daily reports.

Still haven’t gotten the jab? If so, check out our guides for Shanghai, Beijing and Guangdong by clicking here.

READ MORE: We Got the COVID-19 Vaccine in Shanghai, Here's What to Expect

[Cover image via Pixabay]

