10 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

May 22-29 & July 31-Aug 7 | 8-Day Silk Road China Adventure Tour



This trip is the perfect combination of culture, adventure, history and natural wonders. Visit everything from UNESCO World Heritage sites to magnificent mountain ranges and deserts. Starting in Lanzhou, you will then have the chance to visit Chaka Salt Lake, Zhangye, Jiayuguan Pass Great Wall and Dunhuang Mogao Caves. Enjoy a sunset view of the colorful Rainbow Mountains, marvel at the geometric beauty of the Weijin Tomb Murals and enjoy a camel trek in the desert sand.

May 28-30 | Ancient Village Yoga Retreat





Join this ‘Back To The Origins’ yoga retreat in Jinhua, an ancient village with 600 years of history, a perfect weekend getaway to take a break from urban life and treat yourself with yoga exercises. Let jubilant birds wake you up in the morning, start your day with meditation on stone ground and allow yourself to connect with Mother Earth, and connect with your inner-self – The Original Self.

May 29-30 | Run Force Running Camp



On the last weekend of May, escape the city and enjoy a performance-training run camp at HUAYI Farm Resort, a retreat located within nature on the outskirts of Shanghai. Run Force professional coaches and lululemon running ambassadors will be providing expert trainings and workshops to help you structure a plan to achieve your racing goals and better your running skills.

June 9-15 | 7-Day Classic Xinjiang Tour with Kashgar



Xinjiang, the remote land of Northwest China, is a place of glittering cultural relics and breath-taking views. This seven-day Southern Xinjiang tour by comfortable vehicles rides through the vast desert and plateau to discover Urumqi, Turpan, Kashgar and Tashkurgan, exploring the history and culture of disappeared kingdoms and experience the local exotic flavor.

June 11-14 | 5-Star Resort Luxury Lakeside Getaway



Qiandaohu, or Thousand Island Lake, located west of Hangzhou, Zhejiang province is a designated AAAAA scenic area, the highest level achievable in China. With more than a thousand islets scattered among its 573 sq km water area, Qiandaohu is blessed with a superb natural environment and ever-enchanting scenery. There are also plenty of activities to do in the area, including hiking, cycling and kayaking, all while staying in a luxury hotel with delicious dinners and steaming hot springs.



June 11-17 | 7-Day Yunnan Tour with Dali, Lijiang & Shangri-La





With great weather, breathtaking landscapes and scrumptious food, Yunnan truly is paradise on earth. This seven-day tour is a wonderful opportunity to have a deep exploration of this fascinating land. Walk in the Bai villages and get to know the culture; visit morning markets and experience the real life of local people; explore Tiger Leaping Gorge, a landscape that only the brave can conquer; and relax in ancient towns.

June 12-14 | Huangshan & Hot Spring Resort





Huangshan, or Yellow Mountain, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and one of China’s major tourist destinations. Located in Anhui province it is an absolute must-see destination in the country and has served as an inspiration to Chinese painters for hundreds of years, with its scenery of peculiarly shaped granite peaks, pine trees, hot springs, sunsets and views of the clouds from above.

June 12-14 | Qiyun Mountain





Qiyun Mountain, meaning ‘as high as the clouds,’ is one of the four sacred mountains of Taoism. Located in Anhui province, enjoy the beautiful surroundings, breathtaking scenery and embrace the wonders of sacred Taoist culture. Don’t miss this all-inclusive trip to a truly outstanding area of natural beauty.

July 5-11 | Exploring the Art of Amdo Tibet



Rebkong is a small monastic town that lies 180 kilometers south of Xining, the capital of Qinghai province. Situated on the edge of the Tibetan plateau at an elevation of 2,600 meters (8,530 feet), the town is surrounded by mountains and expanses of nomadic pastureland in a region historically known to its nomadic inhabitants as Amdo Tibet. Home to several monasteries and villages around the main hub of the central town, the area has hundreds of professional artists – many of these teenagers with steady hands and excellent eyesight that lend well to the detailed skill of Thangka painting. As well as learning about traditional paintings, you will have the chance to meet monks and learn about the significance of Tibetan Buddhism, worship and prayer to the local people of Qinghai and their culture.

8-Day Tibet Tour with Lhasa & Everest Base Camp



One should never miss the opportunity to visit Tibet; the culture and stunning landscape will leave you with unforgettable memories. This 8-Day Adventure Tour of Lhasa, Gyantse, Shigatse and Mount Everest takes in the highlight attractions on the roof of the world. You will visit the holy Potala Palace, majestic Sera Monastery and breathtaking natural landscapes like Yamdroktso Lake and Karola Glacier plus take a far view of the Holy Mother Qomolangma, known in the West as Mount Everest.

