WIN! 4 Tickets to Laugh at the Big Big Beach Comedy Tour

Hainan will be welcoming a global, international comedic act this June when Simeon Goodson and the Big Big Comedy crew come to our shores to give us fantastic laughs on June 4 and 5 in Haikou and Sanya.

Check out a mash-up of the material of these four comedians below (VPN off):



WIN!



Up for grabs are four free tickets to the Big Big Beach Tour for the shows in Sanya and Haikou. We’re bundling them up into four for each city to make a perfect night of humor for a double date or a group of friends coming down to tour Hainan. These tickets are valued at RMB400 combined – that’s a lot of winning going around.

How can you win?



The first step is to join the That’s Sanya Insiders Group. It’s the only way to win from That’s Sanya. Scan the QR Code below or add vanessajencks on WeChat.





The second step is to send your own original comedic material to the group. You can send a video of you delivering your own joke, pulling a prank on someone, a meme you’ve made up, or a sticker but the point is that you must have made it yourself. You can present solo material or something with the group you want to go with you to the Big Big Beach Tour. You may enter one submission for each person in the group, but each person only gets one submission. Additionally, each submission can only count toward Sanya or Haikou pool of tickets, not both.

The deadline for material submission will be May 22, after which we’ll be publicly releasing the material on May 24 for a round of public voting. A panel of selected judges will determine which material submitted before May 22 makes it to the final round on May 24.

About the Comedians

Simeon Goodson has appeared in comedy clubs all over New York City, UAE and China. His corporate clients include Google, Cadillac, IHC Dubai London, HPC and more. He was the winner of the Dubai Comedy Festival’s Beat the Gong contest in 2015 and in 2017 filmed for Comedy Central Arabia’s Stand Up al Wagif season 2. Huffington Post wrote in 2015 that he should be a household name in comedy. This tour could likely be the last chance any of us have to see him in China as he is making plans to move on from the Middle Kingdom.

Lewis Baker has been performing for over a year and opened for some of the biggest names in China comedy such as Jorge Castelianos, Adam Hamilton, Simeon Goodson and Joe Wong (twice)! He’s the only person to ever win the Great Ganbei Debate 3 times. He hails from the ‘ghetto’ in the northeast of England.

Ben Mitchell is from the middle of America and is the tallest man in Xiamen. He is a co-founder of Big Big Comedy, one of the hottest comedy clubs in China, and he will do absolutely anything to make sure the show goes on. He dunks on his family, his relationships, himself and is faster than he looks.

Also hailing from the USA is Eric Allen, one of the co-founders of Big Big Comedy. He is a husband and father who’s just glad to get away for the weekend. Over five years of standup comedy, he has developed his storytelling style and quirky humor and opened for some big names, including Joe Wong.



Fri-Sat June 4-5, 8.30pm; RMB100. Chimac Guomao (Fri), FreeGen Sports Club (Sat). To purchase tickets follow the link or scan the QR code below.



READ MORE: Free Food, Transporation, Performances, and Awards at Gala for International Talent



Would you like to promote your business, organization or product? Contact Vanessa Jencks via email at vanessajencks@thatsmags.com and on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:

[Images courtesy of Big Big Comedy]

Follow That’s Sanya



Stay up to date on all things Sanya. Find us on Facebook, Instagram and WeChat (Search for SanyaPlus) or scan the QR code below. Click ‘follow’ to get daily info about Sanya – from hotels and holiday options, beaches to mountains, restaurants to nightlife, fitness to spas – as well as talking to the diverse people who make Sanya the destination it is.

