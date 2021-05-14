  1. home
Blogger Arrested for Eating Protected Coral Wildlife in Hainan

By Vanessa Jencks, May 14, 2021

Nature lovers in Hainan have often pined for improvement in environmental protection on the island, so this story might come as a welcome surprise and win.

A gourmet food and chef blogger has been detained in Qionghai for eating protected wildlife then posting the whole process of cooking and eating it on multiple social media platforms, CCTV reported on May 13.

On the illegal menu was a very large sea snail called Triton’s trumpet, a second-level protected wildlife species listed on the China National Key Protected Wildlife List. These gastropods are the natural enemies of the long-thorn starfish and also considered protectors of corals.

202105/food-bloggers.jpeg
Image via CCTV

After the blogger posted the video on social media, the Tanmen Coastal police station received a tip off on May 7 about the video and illegal activity. After the police conducted an investigation, it was found that the blogger’s friend had purchased the snail as a gift from the seller for RMB70 at a fishery.

All three men have been detained for suspected crimes of harming precious and endangered wild animals. The case is under further investigation as of May 8.

Perhaps this case will show locals and expats how seriously Hainan province takes environmental protection and will promote further cooperation with police to bring justice in suspected cases of illegal activity.

Sanya especially has multiple areas of protected wildlife areas including the coral reef around Luhuitou. Fishing of endangered animals is illegal and have been previously punished, along with illegal diving operations that threaten the coral’s diversity.

[Cover image via cdstm.cn]

