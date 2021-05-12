Instagram of the Month: @expatphoto

Anton is a portrait photographer known for his dramatic moody portraits in front of some epic Shenzhen landmarks. He lets us in on his creative process: “Whenever I see a majestic landscape or a beautiful city skyline, I always think of a subject, a person who would complement the scene and make it whole. I then send that person a message and tell them ‘let’s go.’

“For the huge flower field in Talent Park, [I thought] a ballet dancer in a summer dress [would complement the scenery]. For the newly renovated Dameisha Park, it was a Brazilian dancer on rollerblades. And for the Futian office skyscrapers, it was Freddy. I saw him at an event, went over to him and extended the invite to shoot.

“There’s a lot of amazing places all over Shenzhen missing the perfect subject. Maybe it’s you. The reason I feel the need for a subject is that it makes the photo more meaningful, more personal. Viewers can relate to that person and imagine themselves in that spot.”

Anton actually started taking photography seriously during the Covid-19 lockdown in 2020. He was stuck in Bali and saw a lot of stunningly beautiful places, but couldn’t capture them right. He said it “pissed [him] off,” so he started taking things seriously by taking online master classes from award-winning photographers, experimenting, practicing daily and upgrading his gear. By August, he had his first clients.

[Cover image courtesy of @expatphoto/Instagram]