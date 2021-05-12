Stunning New Niccolo Suzhou Hotel is The Beacon of the Future

Situated sky-high atop the magnificent new Suzhou International Finance Square (IFS) overlooking the city’s picturesque canals and Jinji Lake, Niccolo Suzhou is the most prestigious new luxury hotel in the city.

The new Suzhou landmark towers majestically above the city – a shimmering glass tower shaped like a fish tail, which was designed as an auspicious tribute to the rivers and canals of the city known as the 'Venice of the East.'

It was designed by internationally-renowned architects from Kohn Pederson Fox, whose other iconic global landmarks include Roppongi Hills in Tokyo, super towers Lotte World Tower in Seoul, Shanghai World Financial Centre and Hong Kong’s International Commerce Centre.



Dubbed 'The Beacon of the Future,' the new tower symbolizes longevity and prosperity for Suzhou, one of China’s top ten most affluent cities. Niccolo Suzhou, whose lobby soars 115 floors above the clouds, is its crowning glory and the most hotly anticipated hotel to open in China this year.

The hotels are named for the 13th Century explorer and trader Niccolò Polo, father of Marco Polo, whose 20-year adventures opened China to the world; his life odyssey connected East to West. A discoverer, business leader, entrepreneur and global ambassador, Niccolò Polo and his remarkable exploits epitomize the brand spirit.

Taking inspiration from luxury fashion, Niccolo Hotels has been setting new benchmarks in contemporary chic lifestyles since the brand was formed in 2015. Niccolo Suzhou’s sister hotels in Changsha, Chengdu, Chongqing and Hong Kong are recognized as epicenters of events and sophisticated occasions.

Each Niccolo hotel has quickly become the market leader in every city where it is located, transforming both the physical landscape and the cosmopolitan fabric of the city, and Niccolo Suzhou is no exception.



Ideally placed within the prestigious Suzhou Industrial Park (SIP) and within walking distance of the International Convention and Exhibition Center, Niccolo Suzhou will be a fashionable social hub for Captains of Industry and Leaders in Style.

Inspired by the brand’s spirit of “New Encounters. Timeless Pleasures.” leading global design studio HBA has styled the interiors as a pinnacle of modernity and understated sophistication, where cutting-edge hospitality meets effortless luxury.

Guests are welcomed to the world of Niccolo by its City Insiders at the hotel’s Lobby, situated 115 floors above the clouds, promising spectacular views as the city’s iconic landmark sky hotel.

Niccolo Suzhou features 233 spacious, chic and elegant guestrooms including 20 suites.

Bringing together culture, gastronomy and breathtaking views to offer a variety of unique, sky-high destination dining experiences that are sure to delight the cosmopolitan palates of today’s global travelers as well as the city’s well-heeled locals, Niccolo Kitchen, The Tea Lounge and Bar 115 introduce the city’s gourmand aficionados to the art of dining and entertainment.



Niccolo Suzhou’s ultimate sanctuary of well-being and fitness delivers an exquisitely sensorial experience. The spacious and well-equipped Wellness Centre, flooded in natural daylight, offers a new level of experiences to pamper guests’ inner and outer well-being.

The all-round wellness centre flows throughout the 117th level of the hotel, encompassing the Sky Pool with Jacuzzi, Sky Studio and Sky Gym, featuring a full scale of innovative exercise equipment integrated with the latest technology for an invigorating workout.

The event spaces at Niccolo Suzhou, situated on level 116, are the perfect venues for various occasions. The glittering 340-sqm Niccolo Room can tailor its space and services to suit every variety of social and business event.

Perched above the clouds, the one-and-only jewel box encased Conservatory is a breathtaking venue highlighting the exclusivity and privacy desired for special events, fashion shows or wedding ceremonies.

Medium and smaller function venues suitable for standalone meetings or breakout events offer an inimitable choice of flexible spaces. With attentive service and attention to detail required for important business meetings and elaborate occasions, Niccolo Suzhou is set to become the epicenter of stylish and luxurious events.





Tower 1, Suzhou IFS, 409 Suzhou Avenue East,

Suzhou Industrial Park, Suzhou,

Jiangsu 215028, China





苏州尼依格罗酒店

中国江苏省苏州市工业园区苏州大道东409号

苏州国际金融中心1号楼





+86 0512 6068 8888 | niccolohotels.cn | niccolohotels.com

[All images courtesy of Niccolo Suzhou]