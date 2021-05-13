  1. home
Expect a Legendary Summer with Great Leap Brewing's New Pale Ale

By Joshua Cawthorpe, May 13, 2021

Beer of the Month’ is a regular series where our editors sample a unique craft beer. This month, our Guangzhou editorial team sampled Great Leap Brewing’s Summer Harmony American Pale Ale!

Here at That's, we love a cold can of Chinese craft beer.

So obviously, we were excited to learn that the brewmasters at Great Leap Brewing had concocted some fresh flavors for the summertime. With the mercury rising quickly throughout China, no time is too early for a crisp and refreshing pale ale.

With fruit infusions often falling flat on the flavor front, we were relieved to realize that the ‘notes of tropical fruit’ were harmoniously calm in this new beer.

beer.jpg
Heavenly hops. Image via That’s

The American and European dry-hopping is robust and yet balanced. This beer excites the palate with flavorful hops without leaving an acrid desolation in the drinker’s mouth. 

There’s just enough bitterness to have you reaching back into the cooler for the next can on a sweaty summer afternoon.

Whether you’re riding a camel through the rainbow mountains of Gansu province or playing cricket with the lads on the only stretch of grass in the concrete jungle, we recommend a Summer Harmony Pale Ale to keep the vibe alive.

Purchase Great Leap Brewing’s Summer Harmony American Pale Ale on Tmall starting at RMB79.

[Cover image via Pixabay; compiled by Felix ‘The Tank’ Chan/That’s] 

