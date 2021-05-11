  1. home
8 Interesting Stats From China's Latest Population Census

By Ryan Gandolfo, May 11, 2021

China’s seventh national population census was released on Tuesday, which was loaded with fascinating statistics about the country’s residents – by our assessment, anyway. Here are eight figures that stood out:

1.41 billion

The census, released once every decade, said the Chinese mainland’s overall population grew to 1.41 billion from 2010 to 2020. The average annual rise over the past decade was 0.53%, a marginal decrease from the 0.57% reported from 2000 to 2010.

264 million

Chinese aged 60 and above rose to 264 million, a 5% increase from 2010. The demographic make up over 18% of the total population.

33

The census also revealed that there are approximately 33 million more males than females in the Middle Kingdom.

91.1%

The Han ethnic group accounts for the large majority of China’s population at 91.1%. The growth rate of Han Chinese is about 4.9% compared to the last census. The population of people from China’s other ethnic groups has also grown by 10.3%, according to figures from the national census.

845,697

The census showed that 845,697 foreigners are living on the mainland, a notable rise compared with 593,832 a decade ago. There are more than 1.4 million overseas residents in Greater China, which includes Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan.

READ MORE: Expats to be Included in China's 7th National Population Census

census7.jpg

52%

Roughly 52% of foreigners living on the Chinese mainland are female, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

600,000

Around 600,000 are China expat veterans, having lived in the country for more than five years. 

418,000

Guangdong is home to the most overseas residents (418,000), followed by Yunnan (379,281), Shanghai (163,954), Fujian (106,248) and Beijing (62,812). It’s worth noting these figures may have changed since the COVID-19 pandemic.

[Cover image via Pixabay]

Population Census China

