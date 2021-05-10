37°C and Up! Hainan Issues Heat Warnings

Chinese news and media outlets have been ablaze with announcements yesterday and today that Hainan cities will be experiencing level 3 and 4 heat waves over the next 10 days. Level 4 is when temperatures reach higher than 37 degrees Celsius while level 3 is when it reaches 40 degrees. Ligao, Chengmai, Danzhou, Baisha, Changjiang, Dongfang, Tunchang and Ding’an are expected to simmer the most.

Psyduck is here to help us freak out.

Screengrab via Sanya WeChat Force



Though Sanya residents may feel like the sun is melting their faces off, the ocean breeze has provided the southern edge and eastern coast of Hainan with a cooling effect. Still remember to cover your arms and shoulders as you moped around to avoid the unpleasant experience of sun blisters.



Of course you’ll be sure to remember to drink plenty of water, but pay attention for heat exhaustion in children who play in the sunshine for an extended amount of time. Also don’t forget to adjust temperatures for beloved pets who are left at home during the day.



READ MORE: Atlantis' Mermaid World Record in Sanya Grabs Global Attention



Tourists are encouraged to remember that sunburns are deceitfully quick to bake. Avoid the beach during the hottest part of the day especially during this heat wave.



Stay tuned this week with tips on where to go to stay cool as Sanya’s summer heats up.



Would you like to promote your business, organization or product? Contact Vanessa Jencks via email at vanessajencks@thatsmags.com and on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:

[Cover image via Pexels]



Follow That's Sanya



Stay up to date on all things Sanya. Find us on Facebook, Instagram and WeChat (Search for SanyaPlus) or scan the QR code below. Click ‘follow’ to get daily info about Sanya – from hotels and holiday options, beaches to mountains, restaurants to nightlife, fitness to spas – as well as talking to the diverse people who make Sanya the destination it is.





