  1. home
  2. Articles

37°C and Up! Hainan Issues Heat Warnings

By Vanessa Jencks, May 10, 2021

0 0

Chinese news and media outlets have been ablaze with announcements yesterday and today that Hainan cities will be experiencing level 3 and 4 heat waves over the next 10 days. Level 4 is when temperatures reach higher than 37 degrees Celsius while level 3 is when it reaches 40 degrees. Ligao, Chengmai, Danzhou, Baisha, Changjiang, Dongfang, Tunchang and Ding’an are expected to simmer the most.

psyduck.jpeg

Psyduck is here to help us freak out.
Screengrab via Sanya WeChat Force

Though Sanya residents may feel like the sun is melting their faces off, the ocean breeze has provided the southern edge and eastern coast of Hainan with a cooling effect. Still remember to cover your arms and shoulders as you moped around to avoid the unpleasant experience of sun blisters.

hainan-province-map.jpeg

Of course you’ll be sure to remember to drink plenty of water, but pay attention for heat exhaustion in children who play in the sunshine for an extended amount of time. Also don’t forget to adjust temperatures for beloved pets who are left at home during the day.

READ MORE: Atlantis' Mermaid World Record in Sanya Grabs Global Attention

Tourists are encouraged to remember that sunburns are deceitfully quick to bake. Avoid the beach during the hottest part of the day especially during this heat wave.

Stay tuned this week with tips on where to go to stay cool as Sanya’s summer heats up.

Would you like to promote your business, organization or product? Contact Vanessa Jencks via email at vanessajencks@thatsmags.com and on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:

202105/vanessa-jencks-business-card.jpeg

[Cover image via Pexels]

Follow That's Sanya 

Stay up to date on all things Sanya. Find us on FacebookInstagram and WeChat (Search for SanyaPlus) or scan the QR code below. Click ‘follow’ to get daily info about Sanya – from hotels and holiday options, beaches to mountains, restaurants to nightlife, fitness to spas – as well as talking to the diverse people who make Sanya the destination it is.

WeChat-QR.jpg


summer Hot Weather Sanya

more news

Atlantis' Mermaid World Record in Sanya Grabs Global Attention

Atlantis' Mermaid World Record in Sanya Grabs Global Attention

Atlantis Sanya breaks Guinness World Record with 110 mermaid divers.

May Yoga & Fitness Retreat in Sanya with Compassionate Team at K2Fit

May Yoga & Fitness Retreat in Sanya with Compassionate Team at K2Fit

Join K2Fit for an all inclusive fitness retreat in Sanya for May Holiday.

Deals, Giveaways, Gifts, Oh My! That's Sanya Insiders Group

Deals, Giveaways, Gifts, Oh My! That's Sanya Insiders Group

In addition to these delicious little perks, when we need quotes or story ideas, we'll be sure to source here first.

Here's Why Sanya Gets This Day Off While Most of China Doesn't

The third day of the third month of the lunar calendar is an ethnic minority custom in Sanya with a lover's background.

The State of Surfing in Sanya, the Hawaii of China

The southernmost city on the island province of Hainan is more than just glitzy resorts.

We're Excited to Announce the Launch of That's Sanya

News, events, listings and giveaways now at your fingertips.

Sanya to Ban Heavy Diesel Machinery

Sanya to ban heavy machinery within protected areas for the sake of clean air.

3 Sanya Expats Share Their Experiences Stuck Out Of China

Sanya Community Members Share How They are coping with being abroad.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: US Passes Chinese Exclusion Act

This Day in History: Train Robbing Bandits & the Lincheng Outrage

17 Greater China Bars Make Asia's 50 Best Bars List

Meet the Transgender Designer Making Waves in China

China Hotel News Roundup: April 2021

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

37°C and Up! Hainan Issues Heat Warnings

37°C and Up! Hainan Issues Heat Warnings

Tibet Reopens to Foreigners Starting Today

Tibet Reopens to Foreigners Starting Today

The Mysterious Death of Chinese Warlord Wu Peifu

The Mysterious Death of Chinese Warlord Wu Peifu

9 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

9 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

Vega One Plant-Based Products: The Answer To All Things Health

Vega One Plant-Based Products: The Answer To All Things Health

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives