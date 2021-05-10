9 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

May 22-29 & July 31-Aug 7 | 8-Day Silk Road China Adventure Tour



This trip is the perfect combination of culture, adventure, history and natural wonders. Visit everything from UNESCO World Heritage sites to magnificent mountain ranges and deserts. Starting in Lanzhou, you will then have the chance to visit Chaka Salt Lake, Zhangye, Jiayuguan Pass Great Wall and Dunhuang Mogao Caves. Enjoy a sunset view of the colorful Rainbow Mountains, marvel at the geometric beauty of the Weijin Tomb Murals and enjoy a camel trek in the desert sand.

May 28-30 | Ancient Village Yoga Retreat



Join this Back To The Origins yoga retreat in Jinhua, an ancient village with 600 year’s of history, a perfect weekend getaway to take a break from urban life and treat yourself with yoga exercises. Let jubilant birds wake you up in the morning, start your day with meditation on stone ground and allow yourself to connect with Mother Earth, and connect with your inner-self – The Original Self.

June 11-14 | Avatar Mountain & Glass Bridge Tour

Located in the northern mountain ranges of Hunan, the remote Zhangjiajie National Forest was known only to the Tujia, Miao and Bai minority groups for centuries. Today, with its towering karst spires, rich brown earth and lush forests, Zhangjiajie has become a striking and iconic Chinese landscape. Made a UNESCO Heritage Site in 1992, and immortalized by the film Avatar, the park is a dramatic landscape of deep, forested canyons and enormous, isolated limestone peaks, each with their own miniature ecosystems akin to bonsai forests. This tour also takes in Zhangjiajie Grand Canyon Glass Bridge, the world's longest and highest glass-bottomed bridge. Walk it if you dare!

June 11-15 | Zhangjiajie & Fenghuang 'Avatar Mountain' Tour



All of the above, but with an extra day to take it all in!

June 11-15 | Dunhuang & Rainbow Mountains



It is said that every grain of sand in Dunhuang records the history of the Silk Road, and that every wisp of wind can bring back its memory. Dunhuang’s glorious Silk Road history and culture is everywhere in the region – the hidden caves, remote passes, vast deserts and ancient ruins. Enjoy the amazing Gobi Desert landscape, marvelous Buddhist art and special ethnic customs as you take in the incredible Yardang landforms, Crescent Lake and one of China's top wonders, the Rainbow Mountains – a true geological spectacle carved by the hands of nature.

June 11-17 | 7-Day Yunnan Tour with Dali, Lijiang & Shangri-La





With great weather, breathtaking landscapes and scrumptious food, Yunnan truly is paradise on earth. This seven-day tour is a wonderful opportunity to have a deep exploration of this fascinating land. Walk in the Bai villages and get to know the Bai culture; visit morning markets and experience the real life of local people; explore Tiger Leaping Gorge, a landscape that only the brave can conquer; and relax in ancient towns.

June 12-14 | Mount Wuyi



This trip to Mount Wuyi, or Wuyishan, takes in Wuyishan National Holiday Resort, Wuyishan Scenic Area and Wuyishan National Nature Reserve. Enjoy sightseeing, mountain climbing and floating down the beautiful waters. Explore the Water Curtain Cave, with its small old shrine hidden behind; raft down the famous Nine Bend Stream; climb the Heavenly Peak of Tianyou; and visit Tiger Roaring Rock, a huge cave through which wind blows, echoing a tiger roar among the mountains.

June 12-17 | 6-Day Northern Xinjiang Tour



Xinjiang is a noble destination for travelers, enchanting people to pack bags with its name alone. This tour’s brilliant itinerary covers the sites of Northern Xinjiang, taking you on a scenic adventure along the ancient Silk Road. With a local expert guide, as well as comfortable vehicles, you will discover beautiful lakes, rivers, hills, snowy mountains, desert, woods and grassland and the exotic names of Urumqi, Burqin, Kanas, Hemu and Karamay.

8-Day Tibet Tour with Lhasa & Everest Base Camp



One should never miss the opportunity to visit Tibet; the culture and stunning landscape will leave you with unforgettable memories. This 8-Day Adventure Tour of Lhasa, Gyantse, Shigatse and Mount Everest takes in the highlight attractions on the roof of the world. You will visit the holy Potala Palace, majestic Sera Monastery and breathtaking natural landscapes like Yamdroktso Lake and Karola Glacier plus take a far view of the Holy Mother Qomolangma, known in the West as Mount Everest.

