Tibet Reopens to Foreigners Starting Today

By Rakini Bergundy, May 10, 2021

The Tibet autonomous region will be open for tourism to foreigners in the Chinese mainland and those from Hong Kong, Taiwan and Macao starting May 10. 

The region was closed off to international travelers for the past 15 months due to COVID-19.

To enter, travelers must show proof of a Chinese work certificate 28 days before entering and a negative nucleid acid test seven days before departure. 

If you’re interested in visiting the region, you’ll have to book with a travel agency and apply for a Tibet Entry Permit. The permit usually takes three to seven days to process and requires a valid passport, a scanned copy of your visa and a scanned copy of your certificate of employment. 

Here’s a Tibet trip below with multiple dates from now until October:

8-Day Tibet Tour with Lhasa & Everest Base Camp

Tibet-Joy.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Tours

One should never miss the opportunity to visit Tibet; the culture and stunning landscape will leave you with unforgettable memories. This 8-Day Adventure Tour of Lhasa, Gyantse, Shigatse and Mount Everest takes in the highlight attractions on the roof of the world. You will visit the holy Potala Palace, majestic Sera Monastery and breathtaking natural landscapes like Yamdroktso Lake. Not to mention you'll see Karola Glacier and a far view of the Holy Mother Qomolangma, known in the West as Mount Everest.

For More Information Click Here

[Cover image via Unsplash]

Travel Tibet

