Atlantis' Mermaid World Record in Sanya Grabs Global Attention

How would your company celebrate its third anniversary of work in China? Perhaps if it’s been a great three years, you'd have a grand gala with speeches. If it’s been a tight start, maybe just a noodle lunch on the boss.

Atlantis Sanya decided to celebrate its three-year anniversary with a unique ambition that has scored a huge win for itself, Hainan and China.

On April 28, they organized 110 professional mermaid divers to perform in their 11-meter deep Ambassador Lagoon tank that hosts 86,000 marine creatures in order to break the Guinness World Record for the largest underwater mermaid show.



Image via Atlantis Sanya

They successfully broke the record and received the award from a Guinness official on the spot.



Observers and netizens have said that it was a beautiful and breathtaking performance.



Image via CNN

We caught up with Alan Mahony, who works at Atlantis as VP Marine and Waterpark and participated in organizing the event.



“It was an amazing event – three days training, day and night, then a spectacular show. All mermaids were celebrating in the water before the celebration continued into the night at the resort,” Mahony told us.



After the performance, all mermaids cheered their success as shown in the video below. The video shows Mahony jumping into the aquarium to celebrate with the mermaids.









Video via Alan Mahony/Atlantis Sanya



Atlantis’ official account post about all of these shimmery tails and celebrations has reached 13,300 views as of press time. Check out their full video of the event available on That's Sanya WeChat.



Atlantis, Foliday, PADI and Guinness World Records jointly sponsored the event, which has attracted attention from CGTN, CCTV, CNN, MSN, The Atlantic and more. CNN focused on how hard mermaid diving can be. The video they showed of the largest mermaid meetup is well worth watching for mermaid enthusiasts.



Atlantis came to Sanya in 2018 before COVID-19 and quickly became a popular destination for domestic travelers and Sanya locals alike. Atlantis can be compared to a cruise ship on land as the resort offers similar experiences in terms of performances, food, shopping, unique hotel suites and other forms of entertainment usually found in a cruise package.



Due to its popularity and exceptional customer service and health standards, Atlantis did a good job in weathering the dip in tourism. It has been a recent pillar of stability in Sanya’s tourism market, helping to attract out-of-province spenders and in-Sanya jobs, especially in Haitang Bay.



A quick tip for Hainan residents – you can enjoy a discount on waterpark tickets by providing proof of work and residence in Hainan. Take your passport with your Hainan residence permit inside, Hainan work permit card or salary tax stubs to a ticket window at the park to receive this benefit.



For out of town guests, we encourage you to make sure that Atlantis Sanya water park is on your list of must-see all-day visits. You should even consider staying the night!



[Cover image via Atlantis Sanya]



