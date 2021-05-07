  1. home
China Hotel News Roundup: April 2021

By That's, May 7, 2021

Beijing

New General Manager Appointed at Millennium Residences @ Beijing Fortune Plaza

Millennium-Residences-Beijing-Fortune-Plaza.jpeg

Millennium Residences @ Beijing Fortune Plaza is delighted to announce the appointment of Coco Wen as General Manager. She brings with her 27 years of extensive hotel management experience and was holding key management positions at well-established international hotel chain groups in the UAE, Kuala Lumpur and China, among other places. Wen is focused on the market and developing her team. She is a charismatic leader who brings passion and enthusiasm to work and will lead her team to reach new heights at Millennium Residences @ Beijing Fortune Plaza in the near future.

Enjoy the ‘Suite’ Life with an Ideal Suite Staycation at InterContinental Beijing Sanlitun

intercontinental-sanlitun.jpeg

Pamper your family and friends and, of course, yourself with a suite staycation package from InterContinental Beijing Sanlitun. Celebrate with loved ones and enjoy an exquisite and unique staycation experience created and crafted for your comfort and joy, including accommodation in an exclusive suite. Discover the hub of bustling Sanlitun, overlooking the stunning skyline of the grand city. InterContinental Beijing Sanlitun is offering an awesome ‘Suite Staycation’ package starting at RMB2,301 per night valid until the end of May. Call 010 6530 8888 – 6885 for reservations..

Shanghai

Jing An Shangri-La Launches a Co-branding Afternoon Tea with ba&sh

Jing-An-Shangri-La-.jpg

Collaborating with the renowned Parisian brand, ba&sh, Jing An Shangri-La, West Shanghai launched the Blossom Summer’s Tale Co-branding Afternoon Tea, starting from April 16. Dine in the heart of the city at Calypso Restaurant & Lounge, and get ready for the vibrancy of summer’s swanky era with multi-sensory experiences on an elegant and romantic afternoon. The Blossom Summer’s Tale Co-branding Afternoon Tea is available for a limited time from April 16 to June 15 daily at Calypso Restaurant. To complete this auspicious experience, guests will have a chance to receive a limited ba&sh gift set and an RMB200 voucher to be redeemed at ba&sh stores in Shanghai while stocks last.

Waldorf Astoria Shanghai on the Bund’s Pelham’s to Return with Modern European Cuisine

Waldorf.jpg

Waldorf Astoria Shanghai on the Bund is delighted to announce that Pelham’s, the signature Michelin-plate dining establishment, reopened on April 12. The restaurant is named after Pelham Laird Warren, the then British Consul General in Shanghai. In 1910, Warren officiated at the inauguration of the Shanghai Club (today’s Waldorf Astoria Club), opening a new chapter of this legendary city landmark. Today, Pelham’s once again presents a gorgeous dining experience with a timeless ambiance that elegantly combines with its contemporary European cuisine. For more information about Pelham’s or to make a reservation, please contact +86 (0)21-6322-9988.

Shenzhen

New Chinese Executive Chef Presents Authentic Cantonese Dishes at Shang Palace

shangrila.jpeg

Shang Palace features an elegant and stylish décor and serves authentic Cantonese cuisine as well as local and regional specialties. New Chinese Executive Chef Zhou Yongxiang has been surrounded by the Cantonese culture since childhood. He will be serving Cantonese steamed tiger grouper with wampee sauce. Once cooked, the fresh smell of the tiger grouper bursts forth and a delectable aroma fills the air. Simple yet complex, this is where the craftsmanship of Cantonese cuisine comes into play.

The First DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel & Residences Opens in Shenzhen

double-tree-by-hilton.jpeg

Hilton announced the opening of DoubleTree by Hilton Shenzhen Nanshan Hotel & Residences on March 28. As the first DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel & Residences in Greater China, this contemporary property features 305 guest rooms, studios and apartments. All studios and apartments are equipped with a washing machine, fridge, open kitchen and microwave. Located in the heart of the vibrant economic powerhouse of Nanshan district, DoubleTree by Hilton Shenzhen Nanshan Hotel & Residences offers an enviable location just minutes from Shenzhen High-Tech Industrial Park.

Jiangmen

Mr. Achmad Fadilah Appointed General Manager of Wanda Realm Jiangmen

jiangmen.jpg

Wanda Hotels & Resorts recently announced the appointment of Mr. Achmad Fadilah as the General Manager of Wanda Realm Jiangmen. Mr. Fadilah is taking responsibility for the hotel’s future commercial and strategic positioning. With more than 20 years of management experience in the hospitality industry, Mr. Fadilah serves in an important management position in Wanda Hotels & Resorts and Shangri-La Hotels & Resorts. Moreover, he was awarded as 2019 Outstanding General Manager by Wanda Hotels & Resorts. That award fully affirms his great management and the hotel’s achievement.

Qingyuan

KHOS Qingyuan Invites Guests to a Refreshing ‘Digital Detox’ in Beautiful Qingyuan

1195592662.jpg

Situated in the increasingly popular visitor destination of Qingyuan, KHOS Qingyuan presents imaginative intersections of work and play, productivity and well-being, in a tranquil, design-led resort, enhanced by the holistic benefits of the region’s natural hot springs and the area’s beautiful natural landscape. More than just a place to stay, KHOS Qingyuan is a complete ecosystem crafted to ensure that each traveler’s unique criteria for relaxation and refreshment are met. There is an inspired community social space, elevated spa and bathhouse experience and collection of progressively conceived meeting rooms. Curated experiences, from “digital detoxes” and romantic immersions in nature for couples, to eco-friendly family playtime and creative team-building activities for innovators, are all designed to empower a new generation of luxury travelers to shift their many worlds forward.

[Cover image courtesy of InterContinental Beijing Sanlitun]

For Hotel News submissions or any other inquiries, please contact us by email on billyxian@thatsmags.com and by WeChat through the ID: billyjunior317 or by scanning the QR code below:

Billy-QR.jpg

Hotel News Hotels

