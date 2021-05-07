  1. home
17 Greater China Bars Make Asia's 50 Best Bars List

By Sophie Steiner, May 7, 2021

The long-awaited list of Asia’s 50 Best Bars has finally been released, following the 51-100 list that came out on April 29. Seventeen Greater China bars made the cut, clinching more spots than any other country, with four in the Chinese mainland, four in Taiwan and nine in Hong Kong. Shanghai’s own Sober Company rounded out the top five, along with The Union Trading Company at No. 31 and Speak Low at No. 32. Hope and Sesame in Guangzhou clocks in at No. 15.

a50bbannhead2.jpeg

The number one bar in all of Asia was awarded to Coa, a Hong-Kong based venue led by Jay Khan. A shrine to all things agave, Coa houses an extensive collection of 200 handcrafted Latin American liquids, spanning tequila, mezcal, raicilla, stool and more. Jumping from No. 3 last year to No. 1 this year, this rising star bar has been climbing the ranks in all the award lists and landed itself the No. 8 spot on the World’s 50 Best Bars list in 2020.

IMG_3321.jpg
Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

Shanghai’s top-rated bar, and the newly appointed No. 5 on the Asia’s 50 Best Bar 2021 list, Sober Company is a multi-concept venue by Shingo Gokan (of Speak Low) housing a café on the ground floor, a modern Chinese restaurant on the second and a cocktail bar on the third. Shingo Gokan also received the prestigious award this year of Roku Industry Icon, presented to the person who has done more for the progress of the bar industry than any other individual. 

Now onto the good stuff, here’s the full Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2021 list: 

1. Coa (Hong Kong, China)

2. Jigger & Pony (Singapore)

3. The SG Club (Tokyo, Japan)

4. Indulge Experimental Bistro (Taipei, China)

5. Sober Company (Shanghai, China)

6. Manhattan (Singapore)

7. Atlas (Singapore)

8. No Sleep Club (Singapore)

9. Bar Benfiddich (Tokyo, Japan)

10. Caprice Bar (Hong Kong, China)

11. The Bamboo Bar (Bangkok, Thailand)

12. Bar Trigona (Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia)

13. Charles H (Seoul, South Korea)

14. Native (Singapore)

15. Hope & Sesame (Guangzhou, China)

16. Sidecar (New Delhi, India)

17. Bar Mood (Taipei, China)

18. Bee’s Knees (Kyoto, Japan)

19. Room by Le Kief (Taipei, China)

20. The Diplomat (Hong Kong, China)

21. 28 HongKong Street (Singapore)

22. Tropic City (Bangkok, Thailand)

23. Tell Camellia (Hong Kong, China)

24. Aha Saloon (Taipei, China)

25. Quinary (Hong Kong, China)

26. The Pontiac (Hong Kong, China)

27. High Five (Tokyo, Japan)

28. The Wise King (Hong Kong, China)

29. Barbary Coast (Singapore)

30. Penicillin (Hong Kong, China)

31. Union Trading Company (Shanghai, China)

32. Speak Low (Shanghai, China)

33. Union Brasserie, Bakery & Bar (Jakarta, Indonesia)

34. Bar Cham (Seoul, South Korea)

35. Backstage Cocktail Bar (Bangkok, Thailand)

36. Tippling Club (Singapore)

37. Junglebird (Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia)

38. The Curator (Manila, Philippines)

39. D. Bespoke (Singapore)

40. Darkside (Hong Kong, China)

41. Alice (Seoul, South Korea)

42. The Old Man (Singapore)

43. Bar Trench (Tokyo, Japan)

44. Le Chamber (Seoul, South Korea)

45. MO Bar (Singapore)

46. Vesper (Bangkok, Thailand)

47. Three X Co (Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia)

48. Teens of Thailand (Bangkok, Thailand)

49. Sago House (Singapore)

50. Star Bar (Tokyo, Japan)


