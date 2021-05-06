  1. home
  2. Articles

This Beijing Street Saw 1.6 Million Visits Over May Day Holiday

By Alistair Baker-Brian, May 6, 2021

0 0

Let’s be honest, it wouldn’t be a Chinese public holiday without an analysis of year-on-year figures. 

Data from 202 scenic spots in Beijing show there were over 12.6 million visits during the May Day holiday from May 1 until May 5, just over three times the level of May Day 2020 and a drop of 4.6% compared with 2019.

Revenue totaled over RMB697 million, 1.9 times the level of May Day 2020 and a 14.5% increase compared with 2019. 

The 10 scenic spots listed below were the most visited in Beijing during the May holiday.

10. New Summer Palace (Yiheyuan) (280,000 visits)

New-Summer-Palace.jpg

Image via Xinhua

9. Capital Outlets (335,000 visits)

Capital-Outlets-Beijing-jpg.png

Image via Fangshan District People's Governnment of Beijing Municipality

8. Temple of Heaven Park (341,000 visits) 

Temple-of-Heaven-Beijing.jpg

Image via Pixabay

7. Beijing Zoo (363,000 visits)

Beijing-Zoo.jpg

Image via Xinhua

6. Olympic Park (370,000 visits) 

Beijing-Olympic-Park.jpg

Image via Pixabay

5. Leduogang Leisure Area (449,000 visits) 

Leduogang-Beijing.jpg

Image via Dazhong Dianping

4. Qianmen Shopping Area (508,000 visits)

Qianmen-Street-Beijing.jpg

Image via Xinhua

3. Shichahai Scenic Area (917,000 visits) 

Shichahai.jpg

Image via Dazhong Dianping

2. Nanluoguxiang Hutong (1.09 million visits)

Nanluoguxiang.jpeg

Image via People's Daily

1. Wangfujing (1.64 million visits)

Wangfujing.jpg

Image via Xinhua

Readers may recall that Wangfujing was also crowned champion during Chinese New Year 2021 with 895,000 visits. 

Regardless of whether visitors go there for the luxury shopping malls, a variety of cuisine or just to take a stroll, it seems other scenic spots in the capital may have a hard time knocking Wangfujing off the top spot during the next public holiday. 

READ MORE: These Beijing Scenic Spots Saw The Most Visitors During CNY

The picture of May Day holiday in Beijing was reflected across China. Domestic trips saw an increase of 119.7% compared with 2020, reports China Daily

With trips abroad still off the cards due to COVID-19, many in China continue to use public holidays to see all that the Middle Kingdom has to offer. 

[Cover image via Pixabay]

Beijing May Day Holiday Tourism

more news

Kinky Beijing Dating Stories and More on Date Night China Podcast

Kinky Beijing Dating Stories and More on Date Night China Podcast

Mark shares why he and his partner moved to China together, and the challenges they face as an interracial couple.

200 Million Trips Expected for May Holiday This Year

200 Million Trips Expected for May Holiday This Year

Five-day public holiday next week!

How Foreigners in Beijing Can Get Vaccinated: Step-by-Step

How Foreigners in Beijing Can Get Vaccinated: Step-by-Step

It was announced on Friday, March 26 that foreigners aged 18 and over in the capital can register for COVID-19 vaccines.

10 Amazing Trips to Take Around China This May Holiday

Get outta town!

WATCH: Fire in Beijing's 798 Art District Draws Onlookers

A fire was reported at around 5pm on Sunday, April 18.

Sandstorm Returns to Beijing… Along With 'Muddy Rain'

On April 15, the ominous Beijing sandstorm returned along with some 'muddy rain.'

Shared Bikes in Beijing Used 690 Million Times in 2020

The capital’s transport department wants to limit the number of shared bikes in the city center to 800,000 in 2021.

8 Amazing Trips to Take Around China This May Holiday

Get outta town!

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: US Passes Chinese Exclusion Act

This Day in History: Train Robbing Bandits & the Lincheng Outrage

JOJO BEAN – China’s Newest Coffee Craze

Spotlight: Kylie Marco, Designer

WIN! Tickets to Shop at China's First International Consumers Product Expo

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

China Hotel News Roundup: April 2021

China Hotel News Roundup: April 2021

17 Greater China Bars Make Asia's 50 Best Bars List

17 Greater China Bars Make Asia's 50 Best Bars List

This Beijing Street Saw 1.6 Million Visits Over May Day Holiday

This Beijing Street Saw 1.6 Million Visits Over May Day Holiday

Spotlight: Kylie Marco, Designer

Spotlight: Kylie Marco, Designer

WIN! Tickets to Shop at China's First International Consumers Product Expo

WIN! Tickets to Shop at China's First International Consumers Product Expo

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives