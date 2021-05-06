This Beijing Street Saw 1.6 Million Visits Over May Day Holiday

Let’s be honest, it wouldn’t be a Chinese public holiday without an analysis of year-on-year figures.

Data from 202 scenic spots in Beijing show there were over 12.6 million visits during the May Day holiday from May 1 until May 5, just over three times the level of May Day 2020 and a drop of 4.6% compared with 2019.

Revenue totaled over RMB697 million, 1.9 times the level of May Day 2020 and a 14.5% increase compared with 2019.

The 10 scenic spots listed below were the most visited in Beijing during the May holiday.

10. New Summer Palace (Yiheyuan) (280,000 visits)

Image via Xinhua



9. Capital Outlets (335,000 visits)

Image via Fangshan District People's Governnment of Beijing Municipality



8. Temple of Heaven Park (341,000 visits)

Image via Pixabay



7. Beijing Zoo (363,000 visits)

Image via Xinhua



6. Olympic Park (370,000 visits)

Image via Pixabay



5. Leduogang Leisure Area (449,000 visits)

Image via Dazhong Dianping



4. Qianmen Shopping Area (508,000 visits)

Image via Xinhua



3. Shichahai Scenic Area (917,000 visits)

Image via Dazhong Dianping



2. Nanluoguxiang Hutong (1.09 million visits)

Image via People's Daily



1. Wangfujing (1.64 million visits)

Image via Xinhua

Readers may recall that Wangfujing was also crowned champion during Chinese New Year 2021 with 895,000 visits.

Regardless of whether visitors go there for the luxury shopping malls, a variety of cuisine or just to take a stroll, it seems other scenic spots in the capital may have a hard time knocking Wangfujing off the top spot during the next public holiday.

The picture of May Day holiday in Beijing was reflected across China. Domestic trips saw an increase of 119.7% compared with 2020, reports China Daily.

With trips abroad still off the cards due to COVID-19, many in China continue to use public holidays to see all that the Middle Kingdom has to offer.

[Cover image via Pixabay]

