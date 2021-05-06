WIN! Tickets to Shop at China's First International Consumers Product Expo

Hainan is striving to become a world-class Free Trade Port and international business center. The island province is hitting a significant milestone by hosting the China International Consumers Product Expo (CICPE). The expo will be held in Haikou this week from May 7 to 10.

Image via CICPE



Even the most skeptical of critics will have to admit this expo is genuinely international as the expo includes brands from 69 countries and the international section covers three-quarters of the 80,000 square meters of space.



Over 1,100 brands will be showcased at the expo, and some big names include Dell, Bosch, Nintendo Switch, Coach, Burberry, Johnson & Johnson, Swarovski, Tesla and L’Oreal Paris. The industries covered include diamonds, jewelry, leather goods, fragrance, healthcare, technology and more.



Image via CICPE





The expo is expected to pull in over 20,000 buyers and 200,000 visitors. Along with duty-free goods, consumers can also enjoy purchasing some products without tax at the expo. Additionally, goods purchased at the expo do not count toward Hainan’s duty-free quotation limit for the year, which was raised to RMB100,000 from RM30,000 starting July 2020.



If you’re a Hainan winner of the tickets but not in Haikou, high-speed train tickets are available for as low as RMB95 traveling as far south as Sanya and can be purchased through Ctrip.com.

If you’re located in a Tier 1 city elsewhere in China, round trip flights to Haikou are RMB1,200 to RMB1,600 for the expo weekend.



There are also plenty of hotels still available for the expo dates, from RMB26 to RMB450 per night.



[Cover image via Sanya Municipal People's Government Network]



