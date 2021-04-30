9 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

May 15-16 | Shengsi Island





Image courtesy of Dragon Adventures

Take a boat to beautiful Shengsi Island, rent a scooter and explore, chillax on Jihu Beach or take a boat to Yellow Dragon Island, discover Liu Jing Tan scenic area and hike the cliffs enjoying a refreshing breeze. Round off each day feasting on local seafood and enjoy the island nightlife.

May 21-23 | Xianju National Park



Image courtesy of Dragon Adventures

Chinese lore has it that Xianju National Park, or God’s Land, is the place where the celestial beings live, each with their own isolated throne. Famous for its amazing mountains, cliffs, beautiful plateaus, deep ravines and waterfalls, it is the largest volcanic rhyolite landform in the world. Formed 120 million years ago from enormous volcanic eruptions, the strange and dramatic landscape is as ancient as the dinosaurs.

May 22-29 | 8-Day Silk Road China Adventure Tour



Image courtesy of Joy Tours

This trip is the perfect combination of culture, adventure, history and natural wonders. Visit everything from UNESCO World Heritage sites to magnificent mountain ranges and deserts. Starting in Lanzhou, you will then have the chance to visit Chaka Salt Lake, Zhangye, Jiayuguan Pass Great Wall and Dunhuang Mogao Caves. Enjoy a sunset view of the colorful Rainbow Mountains, marvel at the geometric beauty of the Weijin Tomb Murals and enjoy a camel trek in the desert sand.

May 29-30 | Heavenly Sanshan Island



Image courtesy of Dragon Adventures

Once the hideout of China’s most infamous criminals, Sanshan Island on Lake Tai Lake presents a perfect escape from urban life. A traditional and serene Chinese fishing and agrarian village, walk along the shores and watch the boatmen reach into the silvery lake with their nets, searching for shrimp, crab and fish. Stroll unpopulated paths or take a rickshaw and jostle for position on the one-lane roads with geese, chicken and ducks waddling around. At the top of each of Sanshan’s peaks, there are tall Buddha statues along with temples, pavilions and gardens, offering amazing views of Lake Tai.

June 12-14 | 3-Day Chengdu Tour with Panda Breeding Base

The capital of Sichuan province is a city you never want to leave once you get there. Famed for being a laid-back city, it abounds with options. Visit the giant pandas and support the efforts towards ensuring the survival of this endangered species; check out the incredible giant stone Buddha in Leshan; and explore the city, including Jinli Old Street, Wenshu Temple, Three Kingdoms-era Wuhou Temple and the more recent Ming-Qing neighborhoods of the Kuan-Zhai Alley. Did we mention the food? Just wait until you try the food...

June 12-16 | Inner Mongolia Desert & Grassland



Image courtesy of Joy Tours

The endless blue sky, vast grasslands and nomadic tradition of ethnic Mongols. Enjoy the beautiful natural scenery, live in a traditional Mongolian yurt and watch the sunrise over the Xilamuren Grassland. Try some desert activities like camel riding, sand sliding, glider flying and motor racing in the Kubuqi Desert. Visit Dazhao Monastery, the largest and most well-preserved lamasery in Hohhot and discover the Tibetan Buddhist Culture of Five Pagoda Temple.

5-Day Avatar Mountain Zhangjiajie & Fenghuang Tour





Image courtesy of Joy Tours

Dating from Ming Dynasty, the well-preserved Fenghuang Ancient Town in Hunan has a history stretching back more than 400 years. Its folk customs, incomparable beauty and fascinating night scene make it the perfect place to explore. Located in the northern mountain ranges of the province, the remote Zhangjiajie National Forest was known only to the Tujia, Miao, and Bai minority groups for centuries. Today, with its towering karst spires and deep, forested canyons, Zhangjiajie has become one of China’s iconic landscapes; made a UNESCO Heritage Site in 1992, it was the inspiration for the film Avatar. The area also boasts the world's longest and highest glass bridge.

5-Day Guilin Tour with Lijiang Cruising



Image courtesy of Joy Tours

Explore the stunning natural scenery of Guilin, with its world-famous mountain formations, rivers, Karst rock caves and stone carvings. Taking in ancient villages, a cruise down the crystal clear water of the Li River flanked by peaks and paddy fields, cycling ‘10 Mile Gallery Road’ – so called because it is so picturesque – and a visit to the Longsheng Rice Terraces are just some of the highlights of this unforgettable five-day journey.

7-Day Classic Xinjiang Tour with Kashgar



Image courtesy of Joy Tours

Xinjiang, the remote land of Northwest China, is a place of glittering cultural relics and breath-taking views. This seven-day Southern Xinjiang tour by comfortable vehicles rides through the vast desert and plateau to discover Urumqi, Turpan, Kashgar and Tashkurgan, exploring the history and culture of disappeared kingdoms and experience the local exotic flavor.

[Cover image courtesy of Joy Tours]