  1. home
  2. Articles

Chef James Shao on a Career in the Culinary World

By That's Guangzhou, April 30, 2021

0 0

James Shao always wanted to be a chef – much to the dismay of his parents.

“I think they would have preferred a different profession such as a doctor,” Chef Shao tells us at his restaurant overlooking the Canton Tower and Pearl River on a sunny weekday in Guangzhou.

guangzhou-table.jpeg

He leads a passionate team of culinary creatives at Conrad Guangzhou’s international restaurant Aroma – a calmer environment than his early days starting out in the kitchen.

The 29-year-old Foshan native launched his career working in both Chinese and French restaurants while living overseas in France. In the wine- and cheese-loving country, he started to learn more about molecular gastronomy – a new field for exploring culinary possibilities in the kitchen. With this knowledge and insatiable curiosity, Chef Shao would go on to work at the Michelin one-star restaurant Les Climats in Paris. 

Chef-Shao.jpg

But as they say, ‘there’s no place like home,’ and Chef Shao and his wife eventually made their way back to the Chinese mainland.

“I sent loads of CVs to all kinds of restaurants,” he recalls of the job hunt in China, and would eventually receive an offer to join the team at The Ritz-Carlton Pudong. Following his stint in Shanghai, he’d make his way further south at Park Hyatt Guangzhou before starting at Conrad Guangzhou in 2019.

With years of experience in independent kitchens and hotels, we ask Chef Shao if there are any major differences between the two work environments. “There’s more responsibility at a [standalone] restaurant than a hotel [restaurant],” he says with a pensive look, adding that the workflow tends to be calmer from his perspective.

In Guangzhou, he says local diners are more food-focused compared to Shanghai. “It was more about [food] presentation in Shanghai, while the Guangzhou market is more concentrated on the dish.”

aroma-1.jpg

Since Chef Shao is working at a restaurant serving international cuisines, he admits that one challenge is introducing guests to new food concepts. “People from Guangzhou enjoy food that they understand and are less receptive to something different.”

However, Chef Shao manages to combine ingredients from around the world with local flavors and cooking styles. He notes that at the end of the day it’s all about “keeping it fresh.”

aroma-5.jpg

This is abundantly clear in Aroma’s new spring set lunch, featuring mouthwatering appetizers and main courses that are light yet full of flavor. The Halibut Meuniere comes with a delightful homemade lemon cream, accompanied by dried tomatoes and lentils – a real sense of the season. 

aroma-3.jpg

Seafood stands out among the dishes, from the Classic Lobster Thermidor to Yellow Tail Ceviche and Soft-shell Crab Tempura. 

Red meat lovers also have a juicy and tender option in the Aroma Grilled Beef Tenderloin. 

aroma-2.jpg

For dessert, the tiramisu and Aroma cheesecake defy the meaning of a full stomach with a splendid creaminess that’s too good to pass up.

aroma-6.jpgdessert.jpg

Chef Shao has a calming presence, much like his menu creations. It’s Aroma’s allure, and a reason to return again and again.

See listing for Aroma, Conrad Guangzhou.

[Images via That’s]

Chef Conrad Guangzhou International Foods seafood

more news

DeAille Tam of Shanghai's Obscura Named Female Chef of 2021

DeAille Tam of Shanghai's Obscura Named Female Chef of 2021

The executive chef, DeAille Tam, of one of Shanghai's top restaurants, Obscura, is named Asia's Best Female Chef of 2021.

12 Restaurants Received Michelin Stars in the 2020 Guangzhou Guide

12 Restaurants Received Michelin Stars in the 2020 Guangzhou Guide

The Michelin Guide is back for its third year in Guangzhou.

Save Big on 12 Cans of This Guangzhou-Brewed IPA Beer

Save Big on 12 Cans of This Guangzhou-Brewed IPA Beer

Start the summer right, with discounted beer!

Coffee Shop Staffer Tests Positive for COVID-19 in Guangzhou

Starbucks announced heightened protection measures for all its Guangzhou locations.

Massive Line at Five Guys' First Chinese Mainland Opening

In typical fashion, the opening led to a rather long line.

Epic Wins Asia's 50 Best Bars Campari One To Watch Award 2021

Shanghai's Epic is recognized by Asia's 50 Best Bar Awards as the winner of the Campari One To Watch Award

Good Trash: On a Mission to Eliminate F&B Waste in Shanghai

Born from a desire to create positive change in Shanghai's F&B industry, Good Trash is reducing import waste.

Emilie Steckenborn on the World of Wine in China

We chat with Steckenborn, a Canadian who’s been in China for almost a decade.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: China Enacts New Marriage Law

This Chinese Airport was the World's Busiest Last Year

Massive Line at Five Guys' First Chinese Mainland Opening

China Stops Animal Testing on Imported Cosmetics

The Tricky Business of Dating a Friend's Ex in China

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

9 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

9 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

Meet the Organization Serving Underprivileged Students in China

Meet the Organization Serving Underprivileged Students in China

Chef James Shao on a Career in the Culinary World

Chef James Shao on a Career in the Culinary World

Walking the Dog in China? From May Onwards You Must Use a Leash

Walking the Dog in China? From May Onwards You Must Use a Leash

That's Magazine - May 2021 Issue Out Now!

That's Magazine - May 2021 Issue Out Now!

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives