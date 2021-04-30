WATCH: Funky Good Times at the Kartel Rooftop Opening Party

A slight haze couldn't dampen the spirits of the party as a full house turned out to celebrate Kartel's Rooftop Opening. The ZEYA Hard Seltzer was flowing, while Cocarde Collective got people moving with French touch disco funky house... even when, for a very brief moment, they were forced to work their magic from under an umbrella!
Watch a video of the event, and scroll on for more photos (VPN off):
Video by volkovmax for That's
Daytime...
And Into Night...
Image by volkovmax/That's
Image by volkovmax/That's
Image by volkovmax/That's
Image by volkovmax/That's
Image by volkovmax/That's
Image by volkovmax/That's
Image by volkovmax/That's
Image by volkovmax/That's
Image by volkovmax/That's
Image by volkovmax/That's
Image by volkovmax/That's
Image by volkovmax/That's
Image by volkovmax/That's
Image by volkovmax/That's
Image by volkovmax/That's
0 User Comments