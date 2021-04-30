  1. home
WATCH: Funky Good Times at the Kartel Rooftop Opening Party

By That's Shanghai, April 30, 2021

A slight haze couldn't dampen the spirits of the party as a full house turned out to celebrate Kartel's Rooftop Opening. The ZEYA Hard Seltzer was flowing, while Cocarde Collective got people moving with French touch disco funky house... even when, for a very brief moment, they were forced to work their magic from under an umbrella!

1624188946.jpg

Watch a video of the event, and scroll on for more photos (VPN off):


Video by volkovmax for That's

Daytime...

2084693733.jpg

657360429.jpg

52449606.jpg

264916240.jpg

283441435.jpg

359810769.jpg

436377235.jpg

440645802.jpg

977342992.jpg

1063362371.jpg

1224147931.jpg

1177682215.jpg

2095674569.jpg

And Into Night...

Volkov.JPG
Image by volkovmax/That's

Volkov-2.JPG
Image by volkovmax/That's

Volkov-3.JPG
Image by volkovmax/That's

Volkov-4.JPG
Image by volkovmax/That's

Volkov-5.JPG
Image by volkovmax/That's

Volkov-6.JPG
Image by volkovmax/That's

Volkov-8.JPG
Image by volkovmax/That's

Volkov-7.JPG
Image by volkovmax/That's

Volkov-9.JPG
Image by volkovmax/That's

Volkov-10.JPG
Image by volkovmax/That's

Volkov-11.JPG
Image by volkovmax/That's

Volkov-12.JPG
Image by volkovmax/That's

Volkov-13.JPG
Image by volkovmax/That's

Volkov-14.JPG
Image by volkovmax/That's

Volkov-15.JPG
Image by volkovmax/That's

Roof Bar

