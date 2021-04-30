Destination Paradise Music Festival Tickets Go On Sale

Festival alert. Destination Paradise is coming!

The saying ‘good things take time’ could never have been truer. The guys behind Brawl On The Bund are focusing on festivals this year, and they have lined up two days of celebration on the Wharf 1846 Rooftop right on the Bund.

This is a good old fashioned festival. Expect original, creative, inclusive and positive vibes meant for everyone who resides in the beautiful city of Shanghai. There will be three key music areas spilt between outdoor and indoor spaces over-looking the iconic skyline of Shanghai. And the organizers have after parties lined up!

It’s not all music though, this is a festival to celebrate music, food and drink, and there will be some of the city's most exciting and well-known F&B operators taking part, including the likes of Tomatito, Klay, Peddlers Gin and The Broken Dagger.



Pre-Early Bird tickets are available from May 1st to May 9th, but are limited, so get yours as soon as you possibly can by clicking here or scanning the QR.

May 29 & 30, 11.30am-10pm; RMB240-3,800. Wharf 1846.