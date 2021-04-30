Horoscopes: May 2021

Finally, a horoscope that understands your life in China.

Taurus

4.21-5.21

Taurus, you’ve been very grounded as of late. You’ve been taking those self-improvement messages to heart and living for yourself which is great. But please remember to answer your WeChat messages periodically.

Gemini

5.22-6.21

Existential crises are normal. Day in, day out you go to work and guzzle craft Chinese brews after a long day. Seek beauty in the mundane. Sometimes life can be boring.

Cancer

6.22-7.22

This is your moment in time, Cancer. You’ve been tested by hard days (read: Entry-Exit Immigration Bureau), but you’re still here and haven’t given up. Big wins ahead in your China journey.

Leo

7.23-8.23

If you’re dealing with something painful in your love life, just know that the divorce rate in China is increasing every year. Relationships are like chapters of a book, you can always move on.

Virgo

8.24-9.23



This is a month of learning, Virgo. And we’re not talking about HSK, we know there will soon be nine levels. Enjoy this journey of learning, find the beauty in all that will be revealed to you.

Libra

9.24-10.23

Will you be one of the expats moving out of China soon? Tax exemptions for foreign employees’ allowances will be phased out in the next few years. Map out your five-year plan, good things will come.

Scorpio

10.24-11.22

What’s with all those strange dreams you’re having? They are a sign of your subconscious acting up. Take it as a chance to be spontaneous for once in your life.

Sagittarius

11.23-12.21

Sagittarius, don’t let your past limit your growth. Though your bank account may limit you, after all those holidays you’ve taken are reminding you that saving isn’t such a bad thing.

Capricorn

12.22-1.20

Comparison is the thief of joy. You are brave and strong for already stepping foot in a new place to live and explore.

Aquarius

1.21-2.19

Stop worrying about taking the vaccine in China. You’ve had jianbing and mystery skewers from alley street vendors for God’s sake.

Pisces

2.20-3.20

You are emanating positivity these days, Pisces. Spread the joy, and treat your coworkers to some 白8 craft baijiu. We hear that stuff is aromatic and hits heavy.





Aries

3.21-4.20

Admit it, Aries, things in your love life feel a bit stale. Perhaps take a long solo road trip through Xi’an or Sichuan (as inspired by ‘Auntie’ Su Min) before making any rash decisions.





See more That’s Horoscopes here.

[Cover image via That’s]



