Man Throws Coins into Plane Engine in China for Good Luck, Gets Detained

A man in Shandong province was recently detained after tossing coins at a plane engine for ‘good luck.’

The man, surnamed Wang, was taking Guangxi Beibu Gulf (GX) Airlines flight GX8814 on April 16 from Weifang city to Haikou, the capital of Hainan.

Wang had wrapped the coins in red paper and tossed them at the engine while boarding the plane, according to a Weibo post by GX Airlines on April 20.

The flight was canceled while airport workers recovered all six of the coins, and Wang was handed over to airport security.

The lucky coins. Image via @北部湾航空/Weibo

In the post, the airline reminded people that an airplane is not a wishing well – because apparently, some people have not received that memo. The airline also used ‘crying laughing’ emojis, which could mean this isn’t a first for the folks at GX Airlines.

GX Airlines having a laugh and telling passengers to leave flight safety to the pros. Image via @北部湾航空/Weibo

Are we surprised? No, just disappointed in Wang and many others before him.

There are numerous incidents of people at varying stages of life throwing coins in the direction of plane engines in hopes of having a safe flight – ironic enough.

In 2017, an 80-year-old woman chucked some coins at an engine on a China Southern Airlines flight leaving Shanghai Pudong International Airport. The flight was delayed five hours.

In 2019, a 28-year-old man did the same moronic thing on a Lucky Airlines flight departing from Anhui. Fortunately, justice was served after the guy was fined RMB120,000 for damages a year later.

With China quickly turning into a cashless society, it seems like this is the coin’s final function before its inevitable descent into oblivion – and it’s not going down without a fight.

