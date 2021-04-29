  1. home
  2. Articles

Man Throws Coins into Plane Engine in China for Good Luck, Gets Detained

By Ryan Gandolfo, April 29, 2021

0 0

A man in Shandong province was recently detained after tossing coins at a plane engine for ‘good luck.’

The man, surnamed Wang, was taking Guangxi Beibu Gulf (GX) Airlines flight GX8814 on April 16 from Weifang city to Haikou, the capital of Hainan.

Wang had wrapped the coins in red paper and tossed them at the engine while boarding the plane, according to a Weibo post by GX Airlines on April 20.

The flight was canceled while airport workers recovered all six of the coins, and Wang was handed over to airport security.

coins.jpegThe lucky coins. Image via @北部湾航空/Weibo

In the post, the airline reminded people that an airplane is not a wishing well – because apparently, some people have not received that memo. The airline also used ‘crying laughing’ emojis, which could mean this isn’t a first for the folks at GX Airlines.

emoji-post.pngGX Airlines having a laugh and telling passengers to leave flight safety to the pros. Image via @北部湾航空/Weibo

Are we surprised? No, just disappointed in Wang and many others before him.

There are numerous incidents of people at varying stages of life throwing coins in the direction of plane engines in hopes of having a safe flight – ironic enough.

READ MORE: Why Do Chinese People Keep Throwing Coins into Plane Engines?

In 2017, an 80-year-old woman chucked some coins at an engine on a China Southern Airlines flight leaving Shanghai Pudong International Airport. The flight was delayed five hours.

In 2019, a 28-year-old man did the same moronic thing on a Lucky Airlines flight departing from Anhui. Fortunately, justice was served after the guy was fined RMB120,000 for damages a year later.

With China quickly turning into a cashless society, it seems like this is the coin’s final function before its inevitable descent into oblivion – and it’s not going down without a fight.

READ MORE: Idiot Who Tossed Coin in Plane Engine Fined ¥120,000

[Cover image via @北部湾航空/Weibo]

airplanes coins delayed flights

more news

Beijing Restarts 8 Direct International Flights

Beijing Restarts 8 Direct International Flights

As life on the ground continues to get back to normal in China, life in the air is slowly taking off once again.

HK Airport Resumes Transit Flights from Chinese Mainland

HK Airport Resumes Transit Flights from Chinese Mainland

The new policy was announced Thursday and will be reviewed in two months time.

Here's When Delta Will Resume US-China Passenger Flights

Here's When Delta Will Resume US-China Passenger Flights

The company said it is the first US airliner to resume passenger flights since February.

US Set to Suspend Flights From Chinese Airlines

The Trump administration plans to suspend Chinese airlines from landing in the US in response to exclusion from China's resumed flight schedule.

China Relaxes Restrictions for Chartered Flights

While China’s borders are still largely closed to nonnationals, new developments hint towards a continued gradual reopening.

International Airlines Look to Resume Flights to China

International carriers are planning to resume routes to China next month.

China’s ‘Gaokao’ College Entrance Exam Delayed One Month

Last year, more than 10 million high-school students took the ‘gaokao.’

China Drastically Cuts International Flights to Curb COVID-19

Inbound and outbound flights will face the same restrictions.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: China Enacts New Marriage Law

This Chinese Airport was the World's Busiest Last Year

Massive Line at Five Guys' First Chinese Mainland Opening

Javen Zheng on Guangzhou's Startup Community

The Tricky Business of Dating a Friend's Ex in China

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Man Throws Coins into Plane Engine in China for Good Luck, Gets Detained

Man Throws Coins into Plane Engine in China for Good Luck, Gets Detained

2 Children Dead Following Kindergarten Knife Attack in Guangxi

2 Children Dead Following Kindergarten Knife Attack in Guangxi

JOJO BEAN – China’s Newest Coffee Craze

JOJO BEAN – China’s Newest Coffee Craze

This Day in History: China Enacts New Marriage Law

This Day in History: China Enacts New Marriage Law

Explainer: How May 1 Became International Workers' Day

Explainer: How May 1 Became International Workers' Day

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives