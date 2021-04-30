That's Magazine - May 2021 Issue Out Now!

The May issue of That’s is out now, in both paper-and-ink form citywide and digital PDF form. Here, Editor-in-Chief Ryan Gandolfo introduces the magazine:

Anyone who’s spent his or her fair share of time in China has come across the famous (and infamous) baijiu. This heavy hitter has made appearances at plenty of cherished moments during my tenure in the Middle Kingdom, from toasting close friends at weddings to celebratory shots after finishing a behemoth of a project.



Baijiu is commonly misunderstood, depending on the quality of alcohol that folks try their first time. In this month’s Cover Story, Joshua Cawthorpe and Sophie Steiner tell us how baijiu is getting a modern makeover and share the stories of some notable brands. You can find the full scoop on pages 36-47.

Elsewhere in the magazine, Guangzhou-based writer Lars James Hamer recounts his wild experience signing up for a Muay Thai competition in Shenzhen – and just how out of his element he was in the ring (pg10-13). In the Arts & Lifestyle section, the one and only Rakini Bergundy covers men’s wellness groups forming in the PRC (pg20-21). We also catch up with Pang Xinhua, an Inner Mongolia-based tour guide who tells us about some of the misconceptions tourists have about the northern autonomous region (pg23).

For those of you traveling over the May holiday, be safe and have one hell of a time. If you’re staying local, be sure to check out thatsmags.com to find out about events or deals going on in town.

Regards,



Ryan Gandolfo

Editor-in-Chief

View the May issue of That’s in your browser with Issuu here (VPN required). To download previous issues, click here.