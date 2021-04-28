  1. home
  2. Articles

WATCH: Wild Tiger On the Loose in Northeast China Attacks Villager

By Alistair Baker-Brian, April 28, 2021

0 0

When Zhang Shouzhi alerted neighbors that a wild tiger was loose in Linhu village in northeast China, few believed him until they saw it with their own eyes. 

The nearby police unit was alerted to the presence of the tiger on Friday, April 23.

At one point, the wild animal attacked a villager and smashed a car window. The villager was left with minor injuries. 

   

The tiger was later captured by authorities as Linhu residents were told by police to remain indoors for their own safety. 

Located around 15 kilometers from the border with Russia, Linhu is part of Baiyuwanzhen in Mishan city, Heilongjiang province. The big cat in question is referred to as a Dongbei tiger in China and a Siberian tiger in Russia. The tiger is now in a specialist facility in Harbin, capital of Heilongjiang. 

Linhu-village-map.jpeg

Screengrab via Baidu Maps with edits by Alistair Baker-Brian

A new development in the story came to light on Monday, April 26 as it emerged that Song Xiguo, a resident of nearby Fengmishan village, was given an individual bravery award by the Mishan municipal government. Mr. Song was also awarded RMB20,000 which he says he will donate to charity. 

Song told Beijing Youth Daily that he drove to Linhu village to offer his assistance after hearing reports of a loose wild tiger. 

He said that after seeing the tiger heading towards an elderly female villager in a field, he “yelled out to her and sounded his car horn” but she didn’t hear him. 

After seeing the tiger attack and knock the villager to the ground, Song drove over and told her to get into the car. He later took her to a nearby hospital where she was treated for her injuries. 

It’s not the first time in recent years that wild animals have made headlines in China. 

In 2016, a video of a tiger dragging away and mauling a woman to death at a safari park in Beijing received international attention. The incident occurred after the woman got out of her vehicle. 

READ MORE: Woman Mauled to Death by Tiger at Beijing Wildlife Park

A similar incident occurred in 2017 when a man was mauled to death after entering a tiger enclosure at a zoo in Ningbo, Zhejiang province. It is not clear why the man entered the enclosure. 

READ MORE: Tiger Mauls Man to Death in Zhejiang

More recently, bank employees in Nanning, the capital of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region received a scare when a python suddenly dropped from the ceiling during a meeting. Fortunately, nobody was hurt.

This latest incident will perhaps dispel any doubts about the dangers of wild Dongbei tigers, at least for residents of Linhu village. 

[Cover image via Xinhua]

Wildlife Animal Attacks Dangerous animals

more news

China Stops Animal Testing on Imported Cosmetics

China Stops Animal Testing on Imported Cosmetics

Does this mean we can buy Lush in China soon...

The Wonderful World of Birding and Wildlife Observation

The Wonderful World of Birding and Wildlife Observation

Observation of animals, whether it takes place in a rural environment or big cities, helps generate a strong connection between the observer and the animals.

Visitors Witness Bears Kill Breeder at Shanghai Wild Animal Park

Visitors Witness Bears Kill Breeder at Shanghai Wild Animal Park

The incident took place in an area where visitors are only allowed access inside vehicles.

7 Chinese Winners in Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2020

Who made the grade at the annual competition?

Bringing Awareness to Issues Faced by Wildlife in the City

Designing a natural environment is not enough to preserve the species that inhabit the city.

'The Mall That Doubles as a Prison for Animals' – New China Untold Out Now

For this episode of the China Untold podcast, host Matthew Bossons introduces you to what he has dubbed ‘The Worst Mall in China.’

Animals Crossing Safely in Shenzhen’s New Ecological Corridor

The corridor was designed to allow animals to safely cross without endangering themselves or motorists.

China Bans All Wild Animal Consumption

On February 24, China banned the trade and consumption of wild animals, according to state media.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

China Releases New Vaccine and Testing Regulations for Visa Applicants

Nobody in China is Talking About Chloe Zhao’s Historic Oscars Win

This Chinese Airport was the World's Busiest Last Year

Javen Zheng on Guangzhou's Startup Community

Massive Line at Five Guys' First Chinese Mainland Opening

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

China Stops Animal Testing on Imported Cosmetics

China Stops Animal Testing on Imported Cosmetics

WATCH: Wild Tiger On the Loose in Northeast China Attacks Villager

WATCH: Wild Tiger On the Loose in Northeast China Attacks Villager

Jumpstart Your Weekend with 15% Off ZEYA Hard Seltzer

Jumpstart Your Weekend with 15% Off ZEYA Hard Seltzer

Guangdong Man Latest Victim of Asian Hate Crime in US

Guangdong Man Latest Victim of Asian Hate Crime in US

Massive Line at Five Guys' First Chinese Mainland Opening

Massive Line at Five Guys' First Chinese Mainland Opening

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives