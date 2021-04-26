Nobody in China is Talking About Chloe Zhao’s Historic Oscars Win

Director Chloe Zhao (赵婷) has swept awards season. And to top it off, she has taken home Best Director at the 93rd Academy Awards for Nomadland (无依之地).

Her win is important as it stands for many firsts. She is the first woman of color to be nominated and win in the category and only the second woman ever to win the award.

Zhao was born in Beijing, studied in the UK and graduated from the New York University Tisch School of the Arts for film production. One Douban user summarized, “For most people [in China], Zhao Ting is just the daughter of Song Dandan’s current husband.” Song Dandan is a Chinese comedian, who Zhao’s father remarried to.

There is not a lot of chatter on Chinese social media about the Oscars this year, nor about Zhao’s win. This may be due to Zhao’s questionable comments which have been since-deleted. In a 2013 interview with Filmmaker Magazine, she described her birthplace as “a place where there are lies everywhere.”



She was also misquoted as saying “America is now my country,” while the actual quote was “America is not my country,” reports the Guardian. Film critics and Chinese netizens have speculated that her historic win will not help her save face with China due to the almost decade-old comments.

The film was set to be released on the Chinese mainland last week on April 23. We wanted to embed a trailer of the movie to let the film speak for itself, but a quick search for the film’s Chinese or English title lead to no results on Tencent Video.

